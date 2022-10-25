When representatives from the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission called to ask me if they thought they should go public with a bed bug problem they were having, I told them I thought it was a good idea.
While having bed bugs isn’t something most organizations want to advertise, they are commonly found in places, like homeless shelters and even hotels, where people come and go often and sleep in between.
I recommended an upfront approach, arguing that most people would be understanding and sympathetic about the situation.
Besides, I said, Niagara Falls people — even though many of them don’t have a lot of money themselves — tend to be a generous lot, quick to help when people need a hand.
True to form, they delivered again, this time by helping the mission raise the $10,000 it needed to take some steps representatives hope will result in a longer-term solution to what’s been an on-again, off-again bedbug problem at the Portage Road shelter for homeless men.
“The people of Western New York have always been extremely generous,” said John Cooper, Jr., director of development for the Niagara Gospel Rescue Mission. “For all the issues we face in the economy and so on it is good to see that the people of Niagara Falls still care for their neighbors. Thank you very much for your generosity and support as we care for the needy in our community. Without you, we cannot do it.”
With the money, the mission can buy all new anti-microbial, bed bug resistant mattresses and pillows. Mission representatives also intend to buy a device known as a “hot box,” which heats clothing in a process designed to kill bed bugs.
All of this is not to say that our writing about the rescue mission’s bed bug problem made all the difference in this case because I’m certain it did not.
We played a small role in this and it all started with a simple conversation about a community group in need a a community newspaper’s interest in trying to help.
This story does, however, lend to the idea that people still consume news, with many of them still reading local newspapers, this one included. It also speaks to what I said earlier.
For all of its faults, Niagara Falls can be a real shirt-off-its-back kind of place.
