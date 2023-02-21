My colleague Joe Mahoney, who covers Albany for both the Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers, wrote a story recently about New York state tax credits for the film industry.
Gov. Kathy Hochul supports them, arguing that they drive business to the state.
Critics say it’s a giveaway for rich Hollywood types who should be able to pay their own way.
Public subsidies of any kind make me leery and I struggle to understand how all of New York’s giveaways to big business have made the regional and statewide economy stronger.
Still, when it comes to movie-making I agree with Niagara Falls filmmaker Ken Cosentino who has been a loud and consistent voice for the industry doing business here, especially in the Falls.
It’s still the case, however, as Cosentino has pointed out many times, that when it comes to the “Buffalo-Niagara” film industry, there’s historically been a lot more attention on the “Buffalo” than the “Niagara.”
Buffalo is starting to land some bigger budget movies, including most recently Guillermo Del Toro’s “Nightmare Alley.”
“A Quiet Place II,” directed by John Krasinski of “The Office” fame, brought film crews as far as the Grand Island bridges, which were featured in a desolate, post-apocalyptic way in the movie.
Another big budget film to find its way to the Falls was 2014’s “Tammy,” which starred Susan Sarandon and was co-written and produced by Sarandon’s co-star Melissa McCarthy.
Just how much making a movie here or in Buffalo impacts the local economy depends on a number of factors, including location.
Still, there’s something to be said for raising the standard of what could be described as a “new” industry in the Falls, one that would certainly be in keeping with the idea of making the Falls more fun and hip moving forward.
Cosentino, who is CEO of the Falls-based film production company, White Lions Studio, has been banging the drum loud and often for more movie work to get done in his hometown.
He argues that great locations to shoot scenes ranks among the biggest reasons filmmakers would consider shooting movies here.
One of his most recent efforts, a horror movie called “The Burned Down District,” which he co-produced was shot, in part, at the old Niagara Falls police station on Hyde Park Boulevard.
Sadly, and this is not intended as a cheap shot although it will sound like one, the Falls has plenty of spaces where any producer or director looking to set a movie in a post-apocalyptic universe could find ample places to shoot.
Looking at it from a more positive perspective, there’s always the beauty of the Falls and the Niagara Gorge to spark the imagination, create a sense of place viewers may remember.
To Cosentino’s point, streaming has changed the game in terms of film and television production, raising the appetite for content — any kind of content.
That could bode well for communities like the Falls.
“We have all the history. We have great locations,” he noted.
Niagara Falls has lost a lot of traditional industry over the years. The factories are gone and aren’t likely to return.
What do I know, but it just seems to me, on some level, the Falls would be a good place to boost the local entertainment business, be it through the arts, music or even filmmaking.
Like Buffalo, where there’s always talk about waterfront revitalization and a city on the climb, Niagara Falls could use some signs of success.
What bigger than a few billboards advertising movies that were made here?
I’m no fan of tax breaks or credits for big business of any kind, but it seems the governor are supporters of subsidies for the film industry are going to keep taking public resources and giving them out to studios, small and large, as they produce films and television.
“Those studios need to know that Niagara Falls is also open for business,” Cosentino said.
Agreed.
