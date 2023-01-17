I did something in my column last week that I’d rather not do.
My coarse words for the ridiculous pay raise New York state lawmakers gifted themselves at the end of last year generated fuel for partisan political fire.
It’s unfortunate.
I’m sorry for that.
In case you missed it, I suggested in this space last Tuesday that Republicans in the state Senate, led by our own state Sen. and Minority Leader Rob Ortt, were being a bit disingenuous in releasing a “rescue plan” for New York that, in part, called for the easing of pain of residents who are being crushed by increases in rent, food and other household expenses right now.
The column triggered an immediate response from Ortt’s senior adviser, the chairman of the Erie County Republican Campaign Committee Michael Kracker, who wrote, and later called, to say it was the Democrats in Albany, not the Republicans, who pushed through the 29% raise.
“You may not have had the time to do a basic search to find that every Republican voted ‘no’ on the Democrats’ pay raise proposal. In fact, Senate and Assembly Republicans debated it on the floor for several hours,” he wrote. “It’s perfectly reasonable to criticize the Democrats pay hike (maybe even mention our governor who rapidly endorsed the pay raise scheme). It’s ridiculous to criticize Senator Ortt and the Republican conference to for focusing on the issues New Yorkers care about: safety, affordability and a growing economy.”
Other Republicans, including my former boss and current county legislator Chris Voccio and Niagara Falls Republican Party Chairman Bill Carroll, offered similar sentiments in emails of their own.
By the end of the day on Tuesday, the GOP letter writing machine produced a a half dozen letters to the editor, all criticizing my piece and telling my bosses that they should check my Democratic liberal bias.
They are right.
There’s no mistaking that the Democrats, who hold the majority in both houses of the legislature, pushed for the raise and the special legislative session in late December that made it official. It was also Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul who signed off on the deal, one she could have vetoed.
Now, let’s get back to my original point, one that’s hard to argue from either political viewpoint: Few — very few — people working outside of government could vote themselves a 29% raise.
Minimum wage in New York is now $14.20 per hour for most upstate minimum wage workers.
A lot people with private-sector jobs will not get raises of any kind in 2023.
I’m sure a lot of readers — and I did hear from a few — would agree that this raise is, as I suggested last week, egregious and offensive.
In my conversation with Kracker, I chose to call it “crappy,” only I used the six-letter adult version that begins with an “s” and ends with “y” because that’s what this whole thing is.
I also suggested to Kracker that if Ortt didn’t want the money, he should donate it to charity, and facetiously offered to give him my address so he could send the $32,000 check to my personal favorite charity — me!
For the record, if that happens, I’ll donate the money elsewhere and invite my readers to give me ideas on the most worthy cause.
Kracker told me there’s no “mechanism” for the senator or any other lawmaker to give the money back or deny the raise.
I later wondered: “Why not?”
To avoid the situation we’re in now — where majority members can vote for their own raises while minority members can vote against them and still get the money — maybe such a “mechanism” should be created and turned into law.
Perhaps Ortt or one of the anti-raise Republicans can craft such legislation.
Maybe one of them already has.
If so, I invite them to send it along and I’ll write about it.
All of this is a long way to get back to what I was trying to say last week: People who earn six-figure salaries in government jobs that get $32,000 raises aren’t exactly in positions to “feel the pain” of the average working stiff in New York state.
That goes for the Republicans and the Democrats in Albany.
They live in a different world entirely, one where the salary is six figures, there’s full-time health benefits and other perks and, when there aren’t things to do in Albany, there’s mostly campaigning which is how politicians stay in office and keep collecting the pay, the benefits and the perks.
Yes, there’s a public service element involved for many, but let’s not pretend that the people who are getting this $32,000 extra per year aren’t, on some level, happy about it.
On the same day Republican loyalists were criticizing me for being unfair to them and not harsh enough on the other side, I got a call from a 74-year-old retired nurse living in Niagara Falls who was in fear of losing the place she’s called home for 25 years because her new landlord raised her rent by more than $800 per month. She was also informed her rent would no longer include any utilities.
I bring up that woman’s plight because those are the people I hear from quite often, regular folks who are being crushed by an often cruel, unfair and expensive system.
This woman lives on Social Security.
Her raise was 8%, good for about $200 extra month.
The math in her economic life doesn’t add up so good.
An extra $32,000 per year would solve a lot of her problems.
But she’s not in politics or government.
She’s just like most of you — paying for it all and wondering just how much more she can take.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.