While Niagara Falls lawmakers recently toyed with reacquiring the old 13th Street gym building under a proposed deal with Niagara Falls Redevelopment that never came to pass, Carl Skompinski thinks he has a much better idea.
The Buffalo resident and local history buff wants the city — or preferably the state of New York — to take ”The Turtle” building off NFR’s hands.
With a fresh coat of paint or an attractive design befitting its standing as the former site of the Native American Center for Living Arts, Skompinski believes the Turtle has the potential to be the true redevelopment project downtown Niagara Falls has desperately needed for many, many years.
“It’s in the middle between Niagara Falls State park where nine million people come to visit each year and the entertainment district,” he said. “Just by having nine million people worth of traffic it can generate revenue instead of rotting away. It can generate revenue for the betterment of the community.”
Skompinski’s appreciation for the building stems from his childhood experiences visiting it before it closed in 1995.
“When I was a kid, I came here a few times,” Skompinski said. “It was nice. At the time, I really didn’t have an appreciation for it.
“I came back later in life and I thought to myself ‘that building is interesting,’” he added. “I loved the design. I thought ‘what a cool place.’”
Skompinski is no stranger to large-scale, community led restoration efforts.
He’s a member of the board for the Central Terminal Restoration Corp., a non-profit group formed in 1997. Last year, the corporation secured $60 million in state funds to assist in the ongoing redevelopment of the Central Terminal, a 17-story, Art Deco-style railroad station that was active in Buffalo’s Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood from 1929 to 1979.
While he’s not certain about the building’s true condition, Skompinski believes it would cost far less to resurrect the Turtle.
He’d like to see the state, which has already set aside funds to acquire vacant and undeveloped properties in downtown Niagara Falls, take the lead.
“While it would be nice for the city take it, the problem is they can’t afford to maintain it either,” Skompinski said. “I think it would be in better hands if it were with the state.”
Skompinski admits, in its current condition, it’s hard for out-of-town visitors to recognize that there’s a building shaped like a turtle with an entrance in the form of a turtle’s head facing the outer edge of Niagara Falls State Park.
Because it has been a dull, drab-white shell of its former self for so many years now, Skompinski knows there are now a lot of locals who aren’t even aware that the city has something that doesn’t exist anywhere else in America — a turtle building designed with reverence for Native American culture by Arapaho architect Dennis Sun Rhodes.
“It’s hidden in plain site,” Skompinski said. “It’s a ghost structure. Nobody sees it.”
Skompinski’s bid to change all that includes a Facebook page — Friends of the Turtle (Niagara Falls) — where he provides regular updates on Turtle developments and invites visitors to offer their own thoughts and ideas. The page now has 241 followers.
Skompinski also undertook an exhaustive search to find the original design plans for the Turtle, which he finally located after months of trying inside ”The Cavern,” a massive archive beneath the University of Minnesota. According to Skompinski, the documents ended up there after the building’s original architecture firm entered into bankruptcy.
“There’s no designs of this building in Niagara Falls proper,” he said. “I don’t think they are even in New York state.”
“My vision was to give them back to the City of Niagara Falls,” he added.
Skompinski is also strongly supporting an ongoing effort by the Niagara Falls Historic Preservation Commission to have the Turtle designated as a local landmark. The commission has completed its tentative designation proposal, which is now under review by various city departments. Once the review is complete, it could be sent to the Niagara Falls City Council for a vote.
There is, of course, one fairly big issue to address and that’s the building’s ownership.
In 2017, the company, which is owned by New York City real estate developers Howard and Edward Milstein, presented the city with a plan to raze the Turtle to make way for a 20-story, 200-foot hotel.
The project, like many others that have been discussed by NFR over the past two-plus decades, never materialized.
Last year, as part of negotiations over NFR property Mayor Robert Restaino wants to use for the development of his proposed Centennial Park project, Edward Milstein mentioned an interest in the city transferring “development rights” to allow NFR to exceed the height restrictions for construction on the site where the Turtle now stands.
Edward Milstein’s reference to height restrictions on the Turtle property has added to Skompinski’s sense of urgency to foster more community dialogue about restoring the property instead of tearing it down.
Like the Central Terminal in Buffalo, he knows once the Turtle is gone, whatever replaces it will not have the same cultural, architectural or historical value.
It’s a building shaped like a turtle at the front door of one of the most visited natural attractions in all the world.
To Skompinski, that makes The Turtle too “cool” of a place to simply allow to fade away.
“What’s going to change minds is creating the right narrative,” he said. “A lot of people said Buffalo’s East Side was too far gone until folks starting getting more involved. That’s why I think it’s important to get the state involved in that building. They are the only ones who are going to be able to truly save it because they are the only ones who can provide the funds to truly save it.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.