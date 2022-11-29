How many times over the years have I complained about a general lack of "cool" things to do in the City of Niagara Falls?
I'm sure some of you out there feel the same way.
There's no denying the city's stature as one of the truly great destinations in all the world.
Everyone tries to visit Niagara Falls at least once in their life.
Outside of the Falls, the state park and the gorge — which are amazing — the city remains lacking in a lot of ways.
When we travel anywhere, most of us want an authentic experience — plenty of things to see, places to eat and drink and just general "cool" stuff to write home about.
This is not to knock what's here already so please save all of your notes about all the great places that are in and around the Falls.
I'm aware of them and love them, too.
There's a lot of good here, it's just not on par with the visitor experience in a lot of other places. Many cities and communities that do not have arguably the most recognizable waterfall in all the world a short walk from their downtown areas have more to offer than what's in downtown Niagara Falls.
This is a long way to go to say, finally, there's a welcome sign of hope.
On the surface, it is a long-empty storefront finally being filled by something it sounds like the city could use — a vinyl record lounge and store.
In reality, it's a small part of a bigger effort to create more cool places and spaces outside the state park and in the downtown area.
I'm 49. As a teenager, as CDs started to settle in as the preferred medium for listening to music, I snapped up all of my sisters' records that they were planning to drop off at the local Goodwill. I've had them ever since and acquired other people's collections over the years in a similar fashion.
What I love about those records now is that I curated them long enough for them to be part of the vinyl renaissance.
If you haven't heard, vinyl is all the way back from the dark days of burning disco albums.
These days, a person my age or older is as likely to be listening to music on a record as any teenager or young adult.
As for the city's new record lounge and store, in case you missed it, Niagara Street — yes, Niagara Street — will soon be home to Daredevil Records.
Basically, this is a place where people can go, sit and sip a cup of coffee or another beverage while listening to vinyl, CDs and cassette tapes. Daredevil Records will sell music on vinyl as well.
The lounge will be located inside what's now being called the Tugby-Lennon building at 324 Niagara St., just a few doors down from the Niagara Gazette's old home at the corner of Third Street.
The lounge represents the first in what's hoped will be a series of new tenants and apartment dwellers on the 300 block of Niagara Street. Earlier this month, Buffalo-based Savarino Companies celebrated the completion of a $3.5 million renovation project at Tugby-Lennon, which is named after two men who were instrumental in the building's design and construction.
As I often say in my discussions with people about the Falls, other well-traveled tourist communities like Nashville, Tennessee, for example, offer unique and attractive visitor experiences, including night-and-day-life offerings like record lounges.
The fact that the Falls has for so many years been largely void of such places is a shame.
A records lounge and store doesn't change the city's fortunes, but it should help move the needle (see what I did there?) in a downtown that could use more cool stuff to see and do.
