Most football fans around here will be tuning in to tonight’s NFL season opener, hoping and praying that their beloved Buffalo Bills get off to a strong start by beating the Los Angeles Rams.
Jimmy Craggs won’t be one of them.
Tonight, from the comfort of his man cave inside his home on Lincoln Avenue in Lockport, Jimmy will be rooting for the opposing Rams.
I know just how loud he’ll be rooting because, in the interest of full disclosure, Jimmy Craggs is my Rams-loving brother-in-law.
He is, without a doubt, the biggest Los Angeles Rams fan I’ve ever known.
And make no mistake: He’s no bandwagon jumper. The Rams were his favorite football team long before they made their run to the Super Bowl championship last year.
Jimmy’s been bleeding blue and gold since the late 1970s, a time when he was just beginning to understand and appreciate NFL football.
So, how does a guy from Niagara County become a Los Angeles Rams fan in deep-rooted Buffalo Bills country?
He said it started with the team’s uniform which, for whatever reason, just caught his attention when he first started watching football.
“I’m going to say I was probably 8 years old,” Jimmy said. “it was probably 1978 or 1979, somewhere around there. I wasn’t really into football. I liked playing it but didn’t really like watching it. I saw the Rams unis and honest to God I think that’s what made me like the Rams. I saw the horns on the helmets and I thought that was the coolest thing.”
Jimmy remembers when his late father, Ellwood, who was a big Bills fan, bought him some patches with the Rams logo on them. Jimmy didn’t put them on any jackets or shirts. He didn’t use them or even open them. It marked the start of another one of his NFL obsessions: collecting pieces of Rams memorabilia.
“I kept everything in the packages,” he said. “I never opened anything.”
What started with some patches has blossomed over the years into a collection of Rams football cards, helmets, jerseys, bobbleheads and more stuff than I have space to list here. A good chunk of his collection adorns the walls of his man cave where he watches and hosts games — football, hockey, baseball, you name it — throughout the year.
In those early years of being a Rams fan, Jimmy got to watch his team play in a Super Bowl. The experience ended in a relatable way for Bills fans with the Rams losing Super Bowl XIV to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1980. One of Jimmy’s all-time favorite Rams players — Vince Ferragamo — quarterbacked that 1979-80 team, taking over from Pat Haden who was the starter to open the season.
Jimmy’s been hooked ever since.
While the Rams were mediocre to bad for most of the nearly two decades that followed, he stuck with them as they moved up and down the standings and from Los Angeles to St. Louis before returning to Los Angeles in 2016.
During the lean years, he found rooting interest in a particular Rams player, one of the all-time NFL greats, Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson.
And, yes, he still has his Eric Dickerson football cards.
”I didn’t think much of the loss in the Super Bowl because I think I was just getting into it,” he said. “After that, there was a huge drought. We were bad. We were bad for a while and it’s a shame too because we had Eric Dickerson, one of the best running backs in NFL history.”
The team’s fortunes changed in 1999.
That season started with a season-ending injury to then starting quarterback Trent Green.
Like most other Rams fans, Jimmy thought the season was over before it started.
That is until backup quarterback Kurt Warner — affectionately known to Jimmy as “the grocery bagger” because he was literally stocking shelves at a grocery store before landing a roster spot — stepped in and stepped up, big time.
Warner guided the Rams — who were located in St. Louis at the time — to an improbable regular season and postseason run that finished with a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV.
It was the first time Jimmy’s favorite team won the NFL’s ultimate prize. He watched the game at DeFlippo’s restaurant in Lockport. His sister, my wife Kimberly, was there with him.
He admits, at the time, to being basically stunned by what happened that day.
“When we finally won the Super Bowl, I didn’t know how to react to it because it was such a shock that it actually happened. I was kind of quiet. Kimberly actually looked at me and said, ‘Why aren’t you jumping around? Why aren’t you more excited?’ I said ‘I’m shocked. I can’t believe it just happened. They just won the Super Bowl.’ “
The Rams have reached the Super Bowl three more times since.
They lost two of them to the New England Patriots, first in 2001 and again in 2020.
They got back to the Big Game last year and won it all for a second time, downing the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in Super Bowl LVI.
Jimmy watched last year’s Super Bowl at a local bar with a bunch of his friends, many of whom are Bills fans. In his honor, they all wore Rams jerseys — provided by Jimmy, of course.
“I thought that was really cool,” he said. “That meant a lot that they stuck with me.”
As for the Bills and their fans, Jimmy appreciates their passion and feels their pain.
He thought, like all members of the Bills Mafia did, that the Bills were 13 seconds away from advancing to last year’s AFC Championship game.
That would have given the Bills a chance to beat the Bengals for a chance to face the Rams in the Super Bowl.
It wasn’t meant to be, but Jimmy said he looks forward to the prospect of someday witnessing a Bills-Rams Super Bowl. With both teams expected to be championship contenders, it may be possible this year.
“I don’t root against the Bills unless they are against my team,” he said. “This town, this city needs a championship. Whether it comes from the Sabres or Bills, this town deserves a championship 100 percent.”
”That’s one thing I can say about the Bills fans, they are diehards,” he added. “They are some of the best fans.”
That doesn’t mean he wants to be around them when the Bills play his Rams.
Jimmy’s staying home tonight. He’ll watch the game from inside his man cave, surrounded by his Rams memorabilia, with his cell phone set to “do not disturb.”
He’ll wait until after the game’s decided to either take some digging or dish it out.
He thinks it’s best “to protect all parties involved.”
“My closest friends who are Bills fans and me being as big of a fans Rams fan as I am, it may not end up very well,” he said. “I think it’s best if we all stay on our own side of the block.”
No surprise, he likes the Rams chances tonight.
Regardless of the outcome, he’s looking forward to a repeat for the defending champion Rams.
He’s also looking more forward than usual to week two, when he can properly welcome in the NFL season by welcoming Bills fans and others back into the man cave.
“I’m glad it’s the first game so after this game we can all move on and enjoy our teams the rest of the season,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.