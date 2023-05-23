The thought occurs to me that the only thing I may be able to do years from now is assemble parts for my eventual replacement — a robot reporter with enhanced artificial intelligence who writes better than me and knows how to string sentences together better than I do.
There’s no shame in it really.
Anybody who fashions anything with their hands is a productive and valuable person in my book.
I’m not sure what the robot reporter assembly life will be like.
It’s early yet.
We don’t know for sure if these things that can write and edit like real people will actually look like real people or if they will be machine-looking things like the kind you see in the Terminator movies when all the fake human skin gets burnt off the robots in an explosion or chase scene.
I’m biased, of course, but I prefer the latter.
Isn’t it bad enough that there’s a computer taking my job, my livelihood, my craft and my profession?
Must I suffer the indignity of having it be be-spectacled, overweight and wearing a striped button-down shirt with a coffee stain on the pocket, too?
I don’t know about everybody else, but I’m creeped out by technology that looks “too human.”
If our future robot masters end up looking just like us, it will be hard to tell the real humans from the replicas, which creates this really horrifying “Blade Runner” scenario in my mind that, frankly, I’d rather just not think too much about.
Nope, let me just be the guy who pieces together the reporting machine that looks very much like a machine, maybe with a laptop-typewriter keyboard at its base and just arms and hands and fingers — no head or lower body — that actually types up copy just like us real reporters do.
Unlike us, the machines of the reporting future won’t have to take breaks, spend time enjoying real pleasures of real life by wandering around the Falls or the Niagara Gorge or sitting in the newsroom wasting time on endless debates about weird stuff like which Buffalo Bills No. 2 draft pick was the worst in team history.
They won’t go out for overlong coffee breaks or hang out in gin mills where half-drunk people give them juicy tips.
And, well, they’ll never complain, never raise a point about government or public officials being out of order and never understand the value of a well-penned piece that touches a heart, a mind, a soul or another human being.
They’ll be productive, and that’s the point.
The corporate shareholders are no doubt already soothed by the idea that their stories will be “just as good” as any written by human reporters.
Save the occasional reporter robot maintenance checks, costs will go down because these things won’t need any of that pesky stuff like pay or raises or health care coverage.
Profit margins win! Hooray!
While some among the reading public may cringe, many will simply shrug and say: ‘I kind of like the reporter machine reporting better. It’s less biased.’
You never know, I suppose, but would we really go as far as to give reporting machines political party preferences or voting rights?
Anyway, it’s fine. It’s all fine. Just the wave of the future. The look ahead to inevitable things to come.
Robot reporter maintenance man has sort of a ring to it, like the Maytag man only longer.
I do hope they put me in charge of the on/off switch, just in case.
The last thing anyone wants is a reporter with a keyboard writing whatever they want without a real human behind them to shut them down if things start to go haywire for some reason.
These things tend to spiral into non-sensical rants guised as humor and heartfelt, human prose and, well, people today just aren’t interested in that kind of stuff.
Heck, people don’t even read anymore.
It would be like listening to vinyl records and who does that?
Those few of you left out there who still do consume newspaper stories and peruse newspaper pages, take heart.
Be assured that once the AI machines start taking over all the reporting and editing, those who have stewarded the newspaper industry to its current state will make sure all of the appropriate safeguards are in place to keep the robot editors and reporters in check.
I mean, yes, we may be in the business of reporting and newspapering, but we’re not stupid.
