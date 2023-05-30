I had the privilege of handling the exit interview for our longtime photographer Jim Neiss.
We tried to make a lunch of it at Gadawski’s but since we picked a Monday, one of the Gazette’s favorite haunts happened to be closed.
We ended up at Frenchy’s pizzeria where we ate a couple of slices and enjoyed a couple of sodas in the bottle while we chatted about Jim, his life and his career.
It struck me a few times during our conversation just how much time I spent with Jim over the years either in-person or on the phone or on assignment.
He is a person like many others I’ve come to know who has been synonymous with the Niagara Gazette.
Not having him around this week or the week after next or the week after that will be strange, hard to accept in some ways.
Newsrooms, even in their current condition, tend to be tight-knit places where talented and humorous and cool people drift in and out all day.
We often find ourselves hanging around together, just chatting about whatever, whenever.
We start out as colleagues.
Inevitably, many of us become friends, more like family.
The job and the hours and the time spent together and the value placed on the work makes it this way.
Over the years, Jim and I had many chats, mostly involving me ranting at him about the virtues of journalism and the problems with the modern world.
Jim listened, always, nodding in agreement as I prattled on.
I’ll miss our conversations — the ones about newspapers and movies and television shows and assorted nonsense.
There were many days when, in my capacity as an editor, I told Jim I needed more.
I’d lecture him.
I’d tell him to get out and about more often and try new things like taking more video.
He listened to me, mostly, and did his best.
We may have had a few times when we didn’t see eye to eye or he got mad at me when my emotions got the best of me.
He never took it personally. Neither did I.
Our mission was always the same: To put out a good product that our readers might enjoy the next day.
Jim did the work, for more than 35 years and has the accolades to show for it.
He is a two-time photographer of the year for our newspaper company, CNHI.
No small feat.
Two really big feathers in Jim’s photography career hat to be sure.
But, like any of us who really understand what this business is about, Jim’s ranking in the world of photography rises well above honors from ownership and colleagues in the news business.
The true testament of the work of any reporter or photographer is public opinion.
On that note, Jim’s a hard guy to follow.
People liked him. They really, really liked him.
A farewell post from Jim on Facebook garnered hundreds comments in a matter of hours, all of them positive and wishing him well.
Jim’s work traveled well among readers.
His easy going personality cemented his standing as a popular figure in WNY media circles.
For more than 35 years, Jim Neiss did a lot of good work a lot of people liked.
For a person who spent his career in the news business, I’m not sure there’s a greater honor than that.
