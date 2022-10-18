My wife Kimberly stopped at a plaza in the City of Niagara Falls a couple of weeks ago.
On her way out of a store, she was approached by a couple whose car wouldn’t start.
They asked her if she had a set of jumper cables they could use and my wife obliged.
While waiting for their car to turn over, the couple started talking with my wife and, somehow, the subject of newspapers came up.
Turns out, they were Niagara Gazette subscribers.
My wife said the man then said something that really resonated: He said he was glad to read that Mark Scheer returned to the newspaper. His wife agreed.
At that point, Kimberly told them that I was her husband and they had a laugh about what a small world it can be sometimes.
My wife isn’t a reporter by trade so she didn’t get any names. If the couple who needed the jump happens to read this, feel free to drop me a line.
I feel like I owe you a thank you.
My wife said they both told her that while they were happy to see me back at the Gazette, they missed my columns and told her to tell me to start writing them again.
I’ve been thinking about doing so for weeks, but columns can be a blessing and a curse.
Writing one each week requires diligence.
Writing good ones that capture readers’ attention can be a real challenge.
The story is a reminder of something I should never forget: Newspapers, even in our weakened state, still matter to a lot of people.
We still have an audience.
Our message can still resonate.
I got a cup of coffee recently with Niagara Gazette and Lockport Union-Sun & Journal contributing columnist Jim Shultz and he told me the same thing.
During our hour-long chat, at least a half a dozen people who came into the coffee shop paused to say hello to Jim.
He said he gets recognized all the time from his picture in the paper and is often approached by people who want to agree or disagree with something he wrote.
That type of engagement is the part of the writing process we both love.
Earlier this month, at a comic book convention in New York City, actors Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd of “Back to the Future” fame got together for what was an emotional reunion.
As many are aware, Fox has Parkinson’s Disease, which has robbed him of his full ability to act and entertain the way he did back in 1985 when he starred as Marty McFly in that classic series of movies.
It’s what Fox said about his now 30-year battle with a debilitating disease that caught my attention.
He called it a “gift,” one of the “best things” to ever happen in his life.
“I’ve said to people it’s a gift and they say, ‘You’re nuts.’ I say, ‘Yeah, but it’s the gift that keeps on taking,’” he added. “But it’s a gift and I wouldn’t change it for anything. ... It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given — the voice to get this done, to help people out.”
“The voice to get this done, to help people out.”
I got to thinking real hard about what that couple said to my wife and what Jim Shultz said to me and about Fox’s comments.
It all reminded me that I have a voice, an ability to write about subjects that matter and space inside a newspaper and online to convey my thoughts to a wider audience.
I’m damn lucky that way.
So what am I doing not doing back at the paper and not writing a regular column?
I don’t really have any excuse.
So, on Tuesdays in this space in our print edition, you can expect to find a column by me most weeks.
I’ll do my best to offer something interesting, informative and maybe even entertaining, depending on how the week is going.
My writing style and approach isn’t for everybody but as the couple in need of the jumper cables showed, I do have some fans out there and for that I’m eternally grateful.
Got a column idea or an item of interest you think Mark Scheer should know about? Feel free to send him an email at mark.scheer@niagara-gazette.com or give him a call at 716-282-2311, ext. 2254.
