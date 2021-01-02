SCHEER: Here's to better days

Two days before Christmas, I stopped by my parents' house in Lancaster to leave some presents for them inside their front hall.
When I got out of the car, an older man happened to be walking by.
He stopped and said to me: "How's he doing?"
I didn't know this gentleman, but he clearly knew my father.
I told him my dad was doing better lately, having recovered from a mild heart attack and having undergone a heart procedure.
The man was pleased to hear it and reminded me, that amid COVID-19, things are pretty unpredictable these days.
Before he went about his walk, the man paused before saying something that really struck me.
Quite matter-of-factly he said: "If what's in the left hand don't get you, what's in the right hand will."
With that, he turned and kept on walking.
Mere moments earlier, I was in my car, listening to the final song on Sir Paul McCartney's new album, "McCartney III." The song - written and recorded by McCartney during his self-imposed COVID-19 lockdown - was appropriately titled "Seize the Day."
While "Carpe Diem" has become something of a trite phrase over the years, in the context of my life and in today's world, I found myself coming back to it — as McCartney had done — with fresh eyes, ears and senses.
The message that day was clear: Seize the day, all ye pandemic sufferers because "if what's in the left hand don't get you, what's in the right hand surely will."
All of this is an overly long way to explain part of the motivation behind my decision to move on from the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal and move over to Investigative Post in Buffalo.
I'm not getting any younger. A person only gets so many big opportunities in life. A door opened for me at the end of a year when I spent a lot of time reflecting on where I was as a journalist and where I wanted to be. I got the big break I wanted.
While I loved my time with these newspapers, I knew it was time for me to go.
At my new position, my primary focus will be on the part of the business I love most: digging up information and writing stories with real impact. I will be working alongside my old colleague Phil Gambini and learning from one of the best journalists in the business in Investigative Post Executive Director Jim Heaney.
There's only one real downside and that's having to say goodbye.
Working for the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal has been my great honor. It allowed me to pursue the career I wanted since I was 14 years old. While the job frustrated me at times, it was mostly a lot of fun. There's no better working environment than a newsroom and you'll find no finer group of people than those who worked with me and for me over the years.
On a personal level, the coolest part has always been connecting with readers, many of whom I never actually met in person. They knew me and I came to know them often because something I wrote or reported connected with them in some way. The special relationship I've developed with readers across Niagara County while doing this job over the years will stick with me always, wherever I go.
Not everyone liked me and I'm quite certain there's a large contingent out there who are happy to see me leave. To them — my foes — I say thank you. Every unanswered telephone call, denial of access to public information and attempts to discourage me from getting at something closer to the truth motivated me to work harder and smarter. To those of you who hurled unkind words and unwarranted criticisms about the work we did at these newspapers, be assured that I burned them like fuel and encouraged our hard-working and often-overworked staff to do the same.
To our more faithful followers, I can't thank you enough. I may not have always found time to say so personally, but I genuinely appreciated all the telephone calls, the emails and the hand-written notes tucked inside cards that offered encouraging words like "thank you," "nice job" and "keep up the good work."
One local lawmaker, who knows who he is and shall remain nameless, called this week to tell me that while he worked with dozens of reporters over the years, I stood out for one simple reason: I cared.
Yes, I did, and I hope it showed in my reporting and the stories, the columns and the editorials I wrote.
During my two previous departures from this newspaper organization, I naively thought that "I'd show them" and that "they'd miss me when I was gone."
While I'm flattered to hear some people suggest I'm in a category of staffer who will be difficult to replace, my life experiences have taught me an important thing: No one is ever truly irreplaceable.
What's most important is that the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal live on without me. I wish both publications — and all the people working for them — great success after I am gone.
Newspapers here and everywhere are community institutions. They should be cherished and nurtured and valued. Like newsman you came to know, and maybe even liked a little, you'll never truly appreciate them until after they are gone.
These days, it's a remarkable thing for communities like Niagara Falls and Lockport to still have daily newspapers of their own.
Look after them, Niagara County.
You'll be worse off if they go away.
On Monday, I'll be starting a new and exciting chapter of my journalism career. It is the culmination of roughly two decades of hard work and determination. In many ways, I feel like a 20-year overnight success story.
Of course, I haven't done anything yet.
My work in my new role is only just beginning.
There's new information to dig out, a lot of sources to contact.
I've got stories to write and quality journalism to produce.
Whether it's working for local newspapers or working for an independent news outlet like Investigative Post, the old adage holds true: In the news business, you are only as good as your next day.
Here's to better days, for all of us.
