Coming off of Christmas and heading into the New Year, I have a guardian angel to thank.
Her name is Quatina Lewis.
She is the owner of Sweet Tee Daycare & Child Care Services on Cleveland Avenue in Niagara Falls.
Many people, too many to list here, are owed a debt of gratitude from the Scheers for all their help in 2022.
Topping the list — by a lot — is “Miss Tina.”
My wife and I honestly do not know where we would be had she not found her way into our lives.
In early January, we found ourselves desperately searching for a quality daycare provider in the Niagara Falls area.
We started looking the way most people look for things these days, with a simple internet search.
I ended up sending an email to the Community Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara.
A word on them for a moment.
The Clearinghouse is part of the NY Connects program and assists parents and families with finding licensed day care centers and other services.
It’s been my experience that too often when you call or write to these type of organizations, nobody gets back to you or at least they don’t in a timely fashion.
The Clearinghouse was not only responsive but actually helpful. We didn’t connect with Ms. Tina first off so it took some time, but the people at the Clearinghouse kept trying to help us find the right service.
We thank them for their attention and assistance. I can’t endorse their services enough.
As for Miss Tina, she responded to one of our emails and told us she could take on our grandchildren, who are now approaching 2 and 4 but but who were closer to 1 and 3 at the time.
Her email could not have come at a better time.
Miss Tina has been great about accommodating our work and life schedules.
She has, on occasion, helped us transport the kids when we’ve had car troubles.
Most importantly though, she has shown genuine love for our grandchildren. Her adult children have, too.
You know it’s real when little kids embrace people as if they are real family and that is the way our grandchildren view Miss Tina and her family.
Like a lot of people I’ve come to know in my time in Niagara Falls — the real Niagara Falls, not the crime-ridden cesspool part that they show all the time on local television news — Miss Tina is real.
She is a hard working and caring person who quietly does a lot of good work for arguably our most important part of our community, our children. She doesn’t go seeking attention or credit for it.
I have often said to my wife that in a state where Gov. Kathy Hochul announced plans to invest $7 billion — that’s seven Buffalo Bills football stadiums to those keeping score — on child care services over the next four years, a person like Miss Tina should be never be without.
Frankly, for that kind of money, the state should be renovating and expanding her space, buying her a new transport van and providing her and her whole family with a two-week vacation in Disneyland each year, but I digress.
While the state may not even know her daycare exists, from our perspective her type of personal care should be the standard for this important service, not just here but statewide.
In Miss Tina’s line of work, it all starts with caring about children.
When we drop our grandchildren off at her daycare during the week, we know she’s going to do more than feed them and change them. With her, they are going to learn and grow in an environment centered around what’s probably the most important thing: Love.
For a parent or grandparent, that’s the kind of ideal situation money just can’t buy.
It’s amazing to me that we found Miss Tina’s service through a series of emails.
I guess, in these modern times of technological advancement where you can order just about anything and have it delivered to your house within hours, if you are lucky enough, you can even find a guardian angel, too.
If you are a parent or grandparent in need of child care services, contact the Child Care Clearinghouse of Niagara by calling 1-800-701-4543 or visiting the organization’s website at: www.nyconnects.ny.gov/services/community-child-care-clearinghouse-of-niagara-sofa9037.
