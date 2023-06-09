Niagara Falls has a reputation for being a place where people argue, often loudly, instead of coming together to get something accomplished.
Not much has been accomplished around here over far too many years to be able to properly recount all of the hand-wringing and failure and disappointment in this space.
But that doesn’t mean the city doesn’t have its share of success stories.
It does.
They often involve the quiet types, the residents and business owners who do a lot of good without having their work attached to the next “game-changing” project or the promise of some silver bullet redevelopment idea.
One of those guys was Joe Petrozzi, the longtime owner of Capital Cleaners.
“Gentleman” Joe did a lot of fine dry-cleaning work over the course of a career spanning decades.
But that’s only part of the story of the man who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 95.
The real Joe did his part to improve his beleaguered city by doing what he could for the poor kids living in it.
Joe gave coats to kids for 55 years.
His son, Russ, estimates that his dad’s annual drive has helped provide hundreds of thousands of coats to needy children over the decades.
That’s a lot of warmth for a community like the Falls that so often feels like it could use so much more.
Joe’s legacy now extends well beyond the city.
Coats for Kids has grown into an annual campaign that stretches across New York and in other states, including Florida where they don’t need coats so much so they giveaway other items under the moniker “Clothing for Kids.”
There’s no total on the value of the investment and return here.
No public tax breaks or subsidies involved.
It’s just the best kind of growth and success, the human kind.
It also speaks to our true capabilities, what the caring and well-intended among as can do when we’re not busy arguing over Democrats or Republicans or complaining at one another on the Facebooks.
And, yes, it can, with the right amount of work and attitude, happen even here, in the Falls, a place where there’s so often so much tumult and shouting that it’s hard to keep track of who’s yelling at who, and that’s just during bi-monthly meetings of the city council.
More than five decades ago, Joe Petrozzi saw a couple of kids walking down Main Street who didn’t have the proper attire on a cold day and decided, as the owner of a dry-cleaning business, he could do something to help them.
When they came by again the next day, he said, “Here, I got these for you,” and handed them a couple of coats.
From there, he kept collecting and giving away everything he got.
His accomplishments — making the world a little better place for the less fortunate among us — aren’t measured by the square foot or the number of politicians attending the ribbon-cutting.
They came from the most important place of all: The heart.
The impacted countless children and families among us, and still do to this day.
That, my friends, is a true American success story.
It’s the sort of thing our country, in its right state of mind, did often and well, often matter-of-factly for decades.
Joe Petrozzi’s generosity is a reminder that while the Falls may be known for having a tough-talking, tough guy image, the city does have a kinder, gentler side that often gets overlooked amid the airing of all the dirty laundry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.