It’s been a tough week as far as losses go.
I struggled to figure out just where to begin.
I settled on James Singleton Jr.
I saw James the weekend before last at the Walmart in Niagara Falls. He was standing near the bread aisle as I was walking by. I stopped, we shook hands and I said: ‘Hey James, how’s it going?’
We talked about how he won this past year’s season of the Niagara Gazette Fantasy Football League.
After a brief conversation, we agreed that we’d see one another again soon, likely at some function involving our mutual friends, former Niagara Gazette city editor Rick Forgione and his wife, Nicole.
We shook hands again and went our separate ways.
I had no idea it would be the last time I’d see James again.
A couple of days later, Rick Forgione posted the sad news on Facebook that James had passed away unexpectedly.
He was just 43 years old.
It was a shock for me. It is absolutely devastating news for members of the Singleton family and his many, many friends, the Forgiones included.
James was one of those people who literally always had a smile on his face. He was about as good-natured and good-humored a guy as you’d ever met. A long-time employee of Tops Friendly Markets who also worked as a local DJ for parties and events, he just exuded a positive spirit and touched a lot of lives.
People were standing out the door waiting for their chance to pay their respects during Monday’s service for James at Bethany Missionary Baptist Church on Forest Avenue.
Deservedly so.
His passing is another reminder of our need to value those we have while we have them because tomorrow is not a promise but a gift.
Our condolences to the Singleton family, the Forgiones and all those who counted James as a friend, of which there are many.
Then there’s E.R. Baxter III.
Where to begin?
I met Bob for the first time too many years ago now to remember. He was, as always, advocating fiercely for the full removal of the Robert Moses Parkway and the natural restoration of the Niagara Gorge rim.
I covered parkway removal efforts for many years. During that time, we had a lot of conversations and exchanged a lot of emails.
Over the years, we also shared a lot of laughs.
I greatly admired Bob’s passion, his commitment and his superb writing skills.
I will, without a doubt, miss his sense of humor the most.
Contemplating dumping all the lavish riches of the reporting life for shed building and discussing the virtues of a warm, fresh morning “cuppa” just won’t be the same without him.
Finally, the City of Niagara Falls lost another champion in Toby Rotella.
The former owner of the Imperial Garage and all-around blues man helped establish one of the longest-standing outdoor events in the city, an annual Blues Fest that has been drawing big crowds to the downtown area after Labor Day for years.
I didn’t know Toby well, but I knew him well enough to know, like James and Bob, he was the sort of person who left an impression.
Few people can say they were close friends with the likes of blues legend Muddy Waters. Toby was one. His mom cooked spaghetti for Muddy. They were practically family, like brothers.
Toby parlayed his love of music and his connections with the Blues scene into one of the most successful outdoor events in the recent history of the Falls.
Here’s hoping those who will look to carry on Toby’s life’s work will find ways to maintain those connections, improve the partnerships and grow the Blues fest into a full-blown Falls music scene, which is something this tourism destination could really use.
Cheers to James, Bob and Toby.
In their own unique ways they left their marks on their community and those around them.
Those of us who knew them are all better for it.
