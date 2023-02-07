I have another one of those “good people” in Niagara Falls stories to share this week.
This time, it involves a guy named Patrick Tater.
On the coldest day of the year so far, my car started overheating (long story, too long to tell here) and by the time I got to our daycare on Cleveland Avenue, it was clear we were having some serious mechanical issues.
Our daycare provider, Miss Tina, knew just what to do.
She called a neighborhood fix-it man named Patrick, a guy who lives down the street that she affectionately refers to as one of the “coolest guys on the block.”
About five minutes later, Patrick showed up, a jug of anti-freeze in hand.
I thanked him and he left and I went to start the car so I could at least get it the to a local mechanic.
But that old Mark Scheer luck kicked in and, well, the battery was dead when I went to turn the car over.
Miss Tina called Patrick back and he returned within minutes, this time with a battery charger.
Amazing.
I did get the car to the shop and it turned out to be a minor fix so all is good there.
My thanks to Patrick, another cool Niagara Falls guy who came out on the coldest day of the year so far to help a total stranger.
As I’ve written in this space before, this is not an uncommon occurrence in this often-maligned city.
It’s the part of the Falls that is too often overlooked.
Despite all the crime and the blight and the failure and the disappointment, there are still a lot of decent people in the City of Niagara Falls, the kind that will come to the aid of a perfect stranger without expectation of compensation or award.
The other people — the ones committing the crimes and causing the chaos — grab a lot of the headlines and capture a lot of the media attention, but I have always found that most people around here are real, the kind that do right by others simply because they know it to be the right thing to do.
