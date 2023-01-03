I really don’t like writing so much about things that impact me personally.
I just can’t help it a lot of times and this week is no exception.
This time I feel compelled to say a few words about Janet Slipko.
This is not a name many of our regular readers would recognize as an intimate part of the inner-workings of the newspaper.
Janet wasn’t a writer or an editor or a reporter or a photographer.
She worked here in various capacities for more than 40 years, with stints as the important right-hand person to the big bosses, former publishers who oversaw the entire operation of the Niagara Gazette.
For me, Janet was one of those people you value because they value you.
She was always up to date on current events, following stories, paying attention and reading my work and the work of other newsroom staffers.
I most enjoyed gossiping with her in the lunch room or just chatting with her about local, state or global current events.
As one of the main connections to publishers, Janet did a lot of little things that were necessary to make sure the operation kept running smoothly. Like others around here, myself included, her job titles and duties changed over the years. S
As of her last day on Friday, Janet had 44 years on the job representing the Niagara Gazette.
From my perspective, that’s a pretty big deal worth recognizing.
To work in any one place for that length of time is a special thing.
Beyond her tenure, Janet was always up for a laugh and sharing a funny story and that’s what I liked about her most.
In a world where many are so serious all the time, it’s always nice to have co-workers who can relate to the folly of it all — people who don’t take themselves so seriously as to believe we should all just be sitting at our desks from 9 to 5, feverishly working and never engaging with the people around us in any sort of human way.
I hate that.
I will always hate that.
One of the main reasons I became a reporter is my fear of having to work in an environment like that.
I thought and hoped reporting and newspapering types would be fun and interesting and cool to be around.
For me, and for others here, Janet always fit the bill.
Arguably the most memorable task Janet performed with regularity involved her designation as “office lottery ticket purchaser.”
It was Janet who went around to all the departments and took up collections and went out and bought us all tickets whenever the lottery jackpots edged up to the hundreds of millions and even billions.
Now, I don’t want to suggest in anyway that this had anything to do with Janet’s “affinity” for games of chance.
No, I’m certain this was just part of her nature as a charitable sort who felt compelled to help those in need around here.
Sadly, we never really won much of anything big.
If we did, I can pretty much assure you that I wouldn’t be writing this and Janet wouldn’t have made to 44 years on the job.
As much as we loved the business and the newspaper, neither of us — or any of our co-workers who jumped into the lottery pools with us — would have argued with the idea of having the following phrase attached to our obituaries: “Lottery winners for life.”
I’m not sure I’ll ever play the lottery again now because I’m just not all that into such things normally and, well, I prefer it when someone like Janet did all the work for me.
I speak for all of the Gazette employees who took part in her unsuccessful efforts to enrich our lives, as in really enrich the monetary value in our lives, when I say thank you to Janet for her service.
We didn’t get rich buying lottery tickets, but we were damn lucky to have worked with a person with her kind personality and sense of humor all these years.
