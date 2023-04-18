I often wish regular people — taxpayers and residents — were on the same email lists as the media for press releases.
Not so much the ones we get from non-profit groups or business organizations, just the ones — and they come in droves — from the elected officials in and around Niagara County, across the state of New York and in federal government.
These things are so often very telling, and not always in such a good way.
I believe if more people had access to them — and the tens of millions of dollars in public spending they represent — they might stop arguing so much about liberals and conservatives and which side has the better president and they’d start understanding that, just like all politics, all government largess at taxpayer expense is local.
To illustrate the point, I keep thinking back to a day back in 2019, before I left and returned to the newspaper this last time around, when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office sent us a press release announcing $10 million from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative to assist with redevelopment efforts along Main Street in the city of Niagara Falls.
Setting aside for a second that the Main Street revitalization promised with these funds has yet to happen, what was striking for me that day was that the Falls announcement was one of 13 similar announcements made that day.
In other words, Gov. Cuomo’s office allocated $130 million in a span of hours to downtown revitalization efforts at a total of 13 locations across the state.
While I’m sure some have progressed more than others, the point is the only story told around here had to do — rightly so in some ways — with the investment in the Falls.
Local residents and taxpayers were led to believe that they were special, touched by the governor’s hands in their time of need, when, in reality, other communities like the Falls got pretty much the same treatment.
As for Cuomo, well, he got what these press releases are intended to do — a bounce in publicity in each of the 13 locations and the ability to show what many politicians for some reason think is the most important part of the job: Bringing home the bacon, i.e. tax dollars, for constituents.
Cuomo I get because, in traditional political parlance, he’s a free-spending Democrat hippie lib who looks forward to handing out other people’s money to promote the idea that government fixes problems and rebuilds Main streets in communities like the Falls.
The Republicans and Conservatives — who operate under the notion that they are the fiscally conservative watchdogs of the two-party system — can protest otherwise, but I’ve attended their press conferences and received their press releases touting expensive publicly funded corporate handouts and community improvement efforts, too.
Somehow or another we ended up with a system of elected officials — many earning salaries well above poverty level and household averages with benefits and pensions — doling out public resources to businesses and through community benefit programs as part of their regular routines.
They often do so by holding press conferences where they make breathless announcements about creating jobs and improving quality of life.
Those press conferences and the press releases and press offices that come with them cost money, but it’s not their money, it’s your money.
The media isn’t helping, of course. We often dutifully report such announcements as “positive news.” Our industry being the way that it is, we aren’t so good anymore about following up or even asking harder questions in search for real answers to begin with.
That’s a whole other column for another day.
Back to the point.
Come budget time, as we well know, politicians of all stripes and at all levels of government will bemoan the lack of funds for stuff most of us really need — road repairs, infrastructure improvements, education, security.
During those days and hours, the conversation shifts to just how broke the governments are around here.
Ask yourself the following question: Who is it that’s broke in this scenario?
As I was pondering all of this over the weekend, a friend of mine sent me an email with a link to a New York Times story that found current Gov. Kathy Hochul spent $2 million in public funds on private consultants to help her develop her vision for the State of the State address and to help her write her speech on the subject before New York state lawmakers.
That’s a lot of dough from where I’m sitting.
Of course, it’s not Kathy Hochul’s money so who cares?
If I said it once, I’ve said it a million times: “We’re the dummies.”
