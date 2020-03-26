Scheer: An odd, yet memorable Opening Day

THE ASSOCIATED PRESSWHO IS THIS GUY? This Sept. 25, 2014, file photo, shows New York Yankees' Derek Jeter jumping in the air after hitting a game-winning single against the Baltimore Orioles in the ninth inning of a baseball game in New York. In deference to the postponement of the start of the regular season amid concerns about COVID-19, instead of airing what should have been the Opening Day game of the 2020 season, the MLB Network aired Jeter's professional debut, a 1996 Opening Day contest between the Yankees and the Cleveland Indians.