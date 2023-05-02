Due to continued high traffic at its Disaster Loan Outreach Center in Buffalo, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) says it will remain open until May 12. The center is located at the Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 East Delavan Ave., and is open weekdays 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
SBA opened the center to assist applicants with uninsured and under-insured losses from Winter Storm Elliott, Dec. 23-28, 2022. As of April 26, the SBA has approved $11,415,800 for 377 loans for residents and businesses. The declaration covers Niagara County as well as the counties of Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee and Wyoming.
Businesses of all sizes, non-profit organizations, homeowners and renters in any of the declared counties can get help with their application and information about the federal disaster loan program at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center. SBA staff can also check an application’s status, upload documents, and assist with reconsideration requests.
Interest rates are as low as 3.305 percent for businesses, 2.375 percent for nonprofit organizations, and 2.313 percent for homeowners and renters, with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17794.
Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (if you are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services) or sending an email to DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications can also be downloaded from sba.gov/disaster. Completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.
