The U.S. Small Business Administration will offer low-interest loans to homeowners and business owners recovering from the Christmas blizzard, Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office announced Tuesday.
Eligible applicants are the owners of residential and business property in Erie, Niagara, Wyoming, Genesee, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties that sustained infrastructure damages from Winter Storm Elliott.
Homeowners may apply for up to $200,000 to repair a primary residence. Homeowners and renters can apply for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property.
Business owners can apply for up to $2 million for the replacement of real property, inventories, machinery, equipment and other physical losses. Businesses and non-profit organizations can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan of up to $2 million to provide working capital until normal operations resume.
The state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is working with Erie County and the Small Business Administration to open two Disaster Loan Outreach centers so that claimants can apply for assistance in person.
Applications are also available now at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela. The application filing deadline is April 28 for property damage loans and Nov. 27 for Economic Injury Disaster loans.
For more information about SBA disaster assistance, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
