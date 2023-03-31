The U.S. Small Business administration has approved over $5 million in disaster loans for Western New Yorkers affected by Winter Storm Elliott, with some of that going towards Niagara County.
As of March 31, SBA said, it has received 22 loan requests originating from Niagara County related to the storm. Thirteen of them are for home disaster loans and nine are business-related loans.
Of those applications, three home loans and two business loans worth more than $122,000 have been approved.
The $5 million the SBA has approved so far has gone to 166 businesses and homeowners across the declared disaster area of Erie, Niagara, Wyoming, Genesee, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.
The Disaster Loan Outreach Center opened in March on East Delavan Avenue in Buffalo to help facilitate these loans. Due to continued high traffic, its operations were extended through 4 p.m. April 7.
Interest rates for loans are as low as 3.305% for businesses, 2.375% for nonprofit organizations, and 2.313% for homeowners and renters, with terms of up to 30 years. Loan amounts and term are set by the SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.