Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low around 45F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with a steady, soaking rain overnight. Increasing winds. Low around 45F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.