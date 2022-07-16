Kobans Restaurant is closed now.
The bar is empty.
So are the chairs at the tables in the dining area.
Longtime owner Marsha Frost will soon start liquidating all the items still left inside the building.
She’s already made arrangements to give a wooden ship decoration to the owner of Jonfre’s Restaurant down the street.
Another local business owner has claimed the soldier covered in armor that was a fixture on the back wall of the dining room for years.
Saying goodbye to one of Niagara Street’s signature businesses has been a whirlwind for Frost.
On Wednesday, she spent part of her day where it all began for her, inside the the kitchen at Kobans.
It was there where she put together the final to-go orders for her unique brand of homemade pierogis, a Kobans staple made with her aunt’s recipe that, judging by the comments on Facebook, ranks high on the list of food items customers will miss most.
Sitting at the bar, reflecting on her Niagara Street restaurant’s 42-year run, Frost likens the experience to a dream come true.
It was a dream that started like a fairytale, with a loving and devoted father granting the daughter he loved the wish of her lifetime.
“I said, ‘How about I go to culinary school and you buy a restaurant for me?’ “ Frost recalled.
And that’s just what Marsha’s father, Ronald Koban, did.
At his daughter’s urging, Koban, who worked for many years as a social studies teacher in the Niagara Falls School District, bought the former Gill Creek Inn at 3045 Niagara St. for $50,000 in 1980.
The restaurant opened under the Kobans name on Good Friday that same year.
A strip steak dinner that would cost $29.95 today cost just $5.50 back then.
At 19, fresh out of culinary school, Frost embarked on her dream of becoming a chef and running her own restaurant.
While she prepared meals in the kitchen, her dad greeted customers, tended bar and, in the earlier years, played the piano. He loved playing “That Old Black Magic.” Frost said her dad also enjoyed singing duets with longtime customer, Pat Salada. She said “Danny Boy” was one of their favorites.
As word got around about the steaks, the prime rib, beans and greens soup, the meatloaf, the pumpkin ice cream pies and, of course, those pierogis, the restaurant’s dance floor had to be closed to make way for more tables and chairs for customers.
“It just took off from there with homemade cooking through the years,” Marsha said.
Kobans got busy enough that the family hired a bartender and a piano player, fondly recalled by longtime customers on Facebook as “Kenny the piano player.”
While small in number, Frost is proud to say all the members of the Koban family played roles in the success of the business over the years.
Her younger sister, the late Ronda Koban-Sortore, started out washing dishes before helping to cook and prepare meals and keep track of the finances.
“She played an integral part in our operation,” Marsha said of her sister, who died in 2013.
Frost got more help from her husband, Jack, (yes, Jack Frost), and, when they were old enough to work, their son, John, and daughter, Christa.
The Frosts’ nephew, Zachary, and their niece, Andrea, came along later, starting out, as their cousins did before them, delivering bread baskets to tables.
Through it all, Marsha’s dad and mom, Dorothy, were always there to do what they could and offer support.
For Marsha, that has been the essence of Kobans: A local restaurant with a friendly atmosphere run by a caring family that catered to a larger family of customers and friends.
“We were a small family and we made our family big with employees and patrons and friends. We’re not a family of four. We are a family of many,” she said.
Nothing lasts forever and, for Marsha, 42 years has been enough.
On July 6, the family posted the announcement about the restaurant’s closure on Facebook.
The post set off a flood responses, 300 shares and 273 comments in all.
Another post encouraging customers to share memories about Kobans garnered 64 more comments — many with pictures from 80th birthday parties, grandparents’ 50th wedding anniversaries, First Holy Communions and just good times out eating great food with family and friends.
“My husband and I fell upon Kobans on a random trip from Ohio to Ottawa in 2017,” Samantha Bones wrote. “We came on prime rib night and lucky to find that they had an extra steak to enjoy. We also enjoyed pierogis, French onion soup and a couple other yummy options. We fell in love with the food and homey atmosphere. We haven’t had a chance to come back but have enjoyed following on (Facebook). So sad we won’t be able to experience Kobans again. Thanks for the memory!”
“Where else could you go and the bartender serves your wife’s favorite cheeseball snacks before sitting down and the waitress knows your order better than you do?,” added regular customer Jeff Leiback. “Gonna miss John, Mary, Christa and the whole crew. Was our ‘go to’ spot! Thanks for the great food, great memories and feeling like family every time we walked in.”
Eager customers lined up at the door on July 8 and July 9, the final days of business at Kobans.
Most of the seats for both days were already reserved by longtime customers who received personal phone calls from the staff to let them know the restaurant was closing.
After the restaurant’s final meal was served, family members, friends and customers ushered Marsha out from the kitchen so she could receive a round of applause.
That final day at Kobans — July 9 — would have been Ronald Koban’s 88th birthday.
“It was incredible and overwhelming. It really was,” Marsha said.
Marsha considers herself blessed for having had more than four decades of success in business in the Falls.
She’s thankful that her parents, her sister, her husband, her children and her niece and nephew all played roles in the journey.
She’s grateful for all the non-family members who worked so hard for her as members of an extended family known as as the Kobans restaurant staff.
“We thank all of our patrons and workers wholeheartedly for all the years of love and support,” Marsha wrote in her thank you note to the community that she published in the Niagara Gazette.
Now that Kobans is officially closed, Frost, 62, is looking forward to spending more time with family, especially her mom and her granddaughter, Madison, age 5.
She feels like she’s earned a little time for herself, a life outside of the kitchen.
She leaves Kobans behind with no regrets and said she wouldn’t trade a minute of the experience.
“It wasn’t about the money, and that may sound silly. It was about a dream, running a respectable business, memories that I now have and a life fulfilled,” she said.
It was also about one thing more.
The most important thing.
The thing she wanted above all else when she started out as a 19-year-old culinary school graduate who was eager to run her own restaurant.
“I hope I made you proud, dad,” Marsha said. “I hope he’s proud. That’s what I wish for.”
