Avi Israel, co-founder and president of Save The Michaels of the World, has been appointed to the state's Opioid Settlement Board by Attorney General Letitia James.
Israel is a retired electrician turned full-time advocate after the death of his son, Michael, due to opioid addiction. Save the Michaels, which has a Lockport location on Walnut Street, raises awareness of prescription and other drug addictions. The organization's House of Hope supports families during a loved one's journey through addiction and into remission, providing a nurturing and supportive environment to parents, grandparents and spouses.
Pursuant to the new law establishing the opioid settlement fund, all funds collected by the state from opioid settlements or litigation victories will be allocated specifically for abatement efforts in communities devastated by the opioid epidemic and will not go toward the state’s general fund. The law also granted James the authority to pick one individual to serve on the Opioid Settlement Board, which makes recommendations to the state Legislature on how programs across the state will receive funds.
“I cannot imagine a harder thing than burying one’s child, but Avi Israel took his pain and channeled it into something incredible that has helped countless New Yorkers and their families battle opioid addiction,” James said in a release. “No one is more qualified in my eyes than Avi Israel to sit on the Opioid Settlement Board and help make recommendations on where these funds should go. The up to $1.5 billion in funding that we have already secured will be vital in helping to invest in prevention, treatment, and recovery programs, and will stop thousands of additional New Yorkers from becoming addicted to opioids. While no amount of money will ever make up for all that we have collectively lost, if we save even one more Michael of the world, it will be worth it.”
Israel said, “Ten years ago, we lost our son Michael to suicide. He was prescribed in to addiction because of Crohn’s disease. Since hearing our story, Attorney General James stepped up and held pharmaceutical companies accountable for misleading the public by making them pay more than $1 billion. Together, we have helped to create an account dedicated to the victims of opioids addiction and that will help stop future devastation.”
In March 2019, James filed the nation’s most extensive lawsuit to hold accountable the various manufacturers and distributors responsible for the opioid epidemic. The manufacturers named in the complaint included Purdue Pharma and its affiliates, as well as members of the Sackler Family (owners of Purdue) and trusts they control; Janssen Pharmaceuticals and its affiliates (including its parent company Johnson & Johnson); Mallinckrodt LLC and its affiliates; Endo Health Solutions and its affiliates; Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. and its affiliates; and Allergan Finance, LLC and its affiliates. The distributors named in the complaint were McKesson Corporation, Cardinal Health Inc., Amerisource Bergen Drug Corporation, and Rochester Drug Cooperative Inc.
In September, a settlement with Endo was announced that has already delivered $50 million to New York state and Nassau and Suffolk counties to combat the opioid crisis and removed the opioid manufacturer from New York’s ongoing opioid trial.
Also, in September, a settlement that secured more than $4.5 billion — at least $200 million of which will be earmarked for New York — from the Sackler family and foundations that they control, ends the Sacklers’ ability to manufacture opioids ever again, and will shut down Purdue Pharma was announced.
In July, a settlement with McKesson, Cardinal Health, and Amerisource Bergen that will deliver up to $1 billion to New York state to combat the opioid epidemic was announced.
In June, a settlement that ended Johnson & Johnson’s sale of opioids nationwide and that will deliver $230 million to New York alone was announced.
The funds from all these settlements will be distributed to all 62 counties in New York state. Last month, Attorney General James embarked on a tour across the state where she announced how much funding each county across the state will receive from the opioid settlement fund. The Opioid Settlement Board will make specific recommendations to the state Legislature on the programs within each county that should receive funding.
