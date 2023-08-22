In a surprise move on Tuesday, Savarino Companies, LLC, a construction firm that has been doing business in Western New York for more than two decades, announced that is “winding down and ceasing operations.”
The company, started by businessman Samuel Savarino who served as its owner and CEO, oversaw several prominent projects across the region, including the redevelopment of the DL&W terminal in Buffalo and the Tugby-Lennon building located in the 300 block of Niagara Street in Niagara Falls.
It also announced in May plans to undertake a $9 million effort to add 30 residences to the F&M Building, the tallest structure in the City of Lockport. The project was not completed as of Tuesday’s closure announcement and its status is not known.
A statement posted to the company’s website on Tuesday cited as the primary factor in the decision the “ongoing and increasing costs” related to a dormitory project that its surety bond firm was forced to complete on its behalf after the New York State Dormitory Authority dismissed the company from the project.
The company also cited an “inability to obtain surety bonding or acceptance of alternative performance guaranties for $110 million of 2023 work which the company would otherwise have had underway at this time.”
Without that work, it would not be possible for the company to operate profitably,” the statement indicated.
According to the statement, another branch of the Savarino family of businesses — Savarino Properties, LLC, which provides property management services throughout Western New York, will not be impacted by the shutdown.
As a result of the closure, multiple media outlets reported that 30 employees at Savarino Companies, LLC will lose their jobs. The company’s statement indicated that efforts are underway to “achieve the best outcomes for its employees, clients and vendors.”
The firm is working with its clients and in some cases it’s surety to complete work on active projects and where needed is making arrangements with replacement contractors for upcoming work the company was slated to perform,” the statement noted. “The status of several initiatives and development projects that Savarino Companies was affiliated with has yet to be determined.”
