The 32nd annual Workers Memorial Day observance, hosted by the AFL/CIO Niagara Orleans Labor Council, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
Organizers are again extending an invitation to the labor community, family and the general public to join them at our annual tribute to the men and women of labor who have died of work-related injuries.
The spiritual and memorial program will take place at the Workers Memorial Monument, 5755 Reservoir Park, off Route 31, north on Lewiston Road (Military Road) at the base of the Power Authority Reservoir. Ceremonies will start with at 10 a.m. on site, with spiritual blessing of the monument and a program with guest speakers.
The agenda will include an Honor Guard salute, bag pipe presentation of “Amazing Grace” and the Raising of the Flags in memory and honor of the men and women of labor and all workers in Niagara and Orleans counties as well as the nation who gave their lives to the job.
"Taps" will be blown by the Lone Bugler and all will be asked to leave with love in their hearts for the families of those who have lost loved ones whose names are on our workers monument.
For further information, please contact Bill Jakobi at bill@uwgn.org .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.