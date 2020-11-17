Saraceno seeks court seat

A second veteran defense attorney has announced that he will seek a seat on the Niagara Falls City Court bench.
Attorney Dominic Saraceno made his announcement at a reception at Wine on Third on Tuesday night.
A 20-year veteran of the defense bar, Saraceno is seeking the seat that is being vacated by long-time Chief City Court Judge Mark Violante. Violante will reach the state's mandatory retirement age in 2021 and is required to leave the bench.
A native of Hamburg in Erie County, Saraceno came to the Falls in 1992. He arrived in the Cataract City after receiving a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and an M.B.A. in Finance from the State University of New York at Buffalo.
Saraceno received his law degree from Georgia State University College of Law and plunged right into criminal defense work. He has served as a public defender in both Niagara and Orleans counties as well as a defense attorney in private practice.
"I've been involved in some of the more complicated criminal cases in Niagara County for the last 20 years," Saraceno said. "And I think now is a good time to make the move to the bench."
Saraceno estimated that he has represented more than 10,000 clients, some of them very high profile, in the last two decades in town and village justice courts, city courts, family, county and New York State Supreme courts as well as the federal district courts. He is currently involved in the defense of Joseph Belstatdt, accused of the murder of Mandy Steingasser in a more than 25-year-old cold case prosecution.
"Qualifications are acquired thorough legal and life experiences," Saraceno said. "These are the qualities a voter must consider when supporting a judge. My entire personal and professional life has been directed to acquire the qualifications necessary to be a judge."
Saraceno describes himself as an animal lover and serves as the vice president of the SPCA of Niagara Board of Directors. A registered Republican, Saraceno said he will seek the endorsements of all the major and minor political parties.
He joins fellow veteran defense attorney Jenelle Faso in the race for the city court bench.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.