The Sanborn Area Historical Society has a project in the works to relocate its School House Museum to a new site, with the Town of Lewiston providing its support for it.
During this past week’s work session, the Lewiston Town Board approved $130,000 of its allocated Niagara River Greenway funds toward the project, dependent on the society receiving funding to cover the remaining costs.
The school house would be relocated from its Niagara Street location near the Sanborn-Pekin Free Library to the Sanborn Lewiston Farm Museum grounds on Saunders Settlement Road. It would be next to Townsend Hall, a storage building, and a gravel road.
In project documents submitted to the Niagara River Greenway, the society wants to bring all of its museums in one location for economic reasons, with school districts that have limited funds for field trips preferring to go to the Farm Complex. As a result, the school house draws in few visitors.
“Some of them don’t even realize we have a school house,” said Secretary Gerry Triechler.
The total cost of relocation is $280,000. Of the $150,000 remaining costs, $130,000 was planned to come from New York State Parks as matching funds and the remaining $20,000 will be contingency funds from another source. Triechler was told that state parks would not give them funds while they are looking for other funding sources.
“We’re trying to find one, but haven’t succeeded yet,” Triechler said. “We someone to step forward and help out.”
The process is listed to take one year and four months to complete based on when the funding becomes available.
The group was formed in 1996 in order to save the school house from being torn down by the Niagara-Wheatfield School District, which members had attended. They acquired the building for $1 and moved it by a railroad siding acquired from CSX Transportation in 1997.
The 56.2 acre site the Farm Complex sits on was acquired in 2002.
Matthew House Moving Company would move the school house, provide in-ground foundation work, with Jay Wendt Construction providing proper grading work after the move. A gas furnace, air conditioner, and water heater would also be installed.
