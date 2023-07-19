210623 Farm Museum 1.jpg

The Sanborn Area Historical Society Farm Museum at 2662 Saunders Settlement Road, sits on a 57 acre farm and features equipment and displays depicting the rural heritage of Niagara County. For more information visit: http://www.sanbornhistory.org/farmmuseum.htm

 JAMES NEISS PHOTO

The Sanborn Area Historical Society will host the Farm Museum Festival at 2660 Saunders Settlement Road on Saturday and Sunday. Look for a tractor parade both days, special exhibits, live music children’s activities, a flea/craft show and a big basket auction. Festival hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days. Admission to the grounds is free.

A German and American Car Cruise-In, hosted by the VW Association of WNY, will take place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. All German and American vehicles, such as classic airkewld and water pumper VW and Porsche, BMW, Mercedes, Ford, General Motors and Mopar, are welcome. For more information, text Mike at 716-553-3278 or go to www.VWAWNY.org.

