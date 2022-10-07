The Sanborn Post 969 of the American Legion is moving to disband in five months time, as voted on by its members.
Commander Rich Baker, a member of the group for 25 years who served in Vietnam, said dissolution of the post is due to membership attrition. While older veterans, such as those from World War II, have passed, younger veterans of more recent wars have refrained from signing up, he explained.
In the end, Baker said the group was having trouble finding members to administer the Honor Guard’s three-volley salute to veterans who’ve passed for the Town of Cambria’s Memorial Day and Veterans’ Day ceremonies.
“They do a lot,” Wright Ellis, supervisor of Cambria and Post 969 member, said, noting that he and everyone at the meeting weren't happy about it, but felt it had to be done.
“They put up all the flags on veterans’ gravestones," he added. "This last year they reached out to the Boy Scouts to help them with that.”
The membership voted to disband unanimously. The vote came at a special meeting of which all the current 28 members were mailed letters to attend.
Ellis said he does not currently know who will take Post 969’s place in the town’s events, but that he’s “working on it.”
Baker’s life is a good example of many of the members of the group. He was a young man in 1967 when he got a job with what's now known as the New York State Department of Transportation. He married his wife the same year. Coming back from their honeymoon in Honolulu, the newlyweds discovered a draft notice in their mailbox. Baker was going to war.
Baker said he already had some schooling at Erie County Technical Institute, now known as Erie County Community College, and had earned an associates in civil technology. He formerly went to Trott Vocational High School and had experience in drafting.
But as things go in the armed forces, Baker was trained to be a map compiler and he expected that was what he would do once he got to Vietnam. However, the newly recruited DOT worker was singled out of his class as the only student who was sent out as something other than a map compiler.
“When they have a need, sometimes they overlook what qualifications you have or what they’ve already trained you to do,” Baker said.
Baker was in Vietnam as an engineer. He dealt with the construction of highways and subdivisions. He served there for one year and spent another 18 months in Germany. After he got home, he said the DOT held his job for him, and he and his wife had a son.
At that time, he had no idea of what the American Legion was.
Then one day, several years later, a relative mentioned he should join. The big benefit for joining was a magazine got delivered every month.
“Originally I was assigned to Post 1 which is just outside Albany and I paid my dues every year,” Baker said. “But I wasn’t really involved.”
Then a couple of members from the Sanborn post visited him and his family and convinced Baker to get a transfer. He thought it’d be a good way to get to know the community. Baker is from Niagara Falls, but he and his family were living in Sanborn and didn't know anyone. A few years passed and he became commander of the post in 2002 and has served in that respect since.
According to Baker, the plan for the disbanding could take about three-months.
“It’s a lengthy process,” Baker said. “We voted to disband by Feb. 28 of next year. Typically it takes 90-days to go through. I wanted to make it so there was plenty of time so we don’t run into a deadline. We made it for five months.”
At the meeting were two commanders from neighboring American Legion Posts – Wheatfield and Ransomville – to let vets know they could continue to be a part of their posts.
Baker said he plans to transfer his membership to Wheatfield.
