Same rules for all at the border

Members of the Canadian Travel and Tourism Roundtable are urging the Canadian federal government to rescind the COVID-19 testing requirement for U.S. travelers entering Canada.
U.S. citizens and legal residents must be both fully vaccinated and test negative for COVID-19 within three days to get across one of the world’s longest and busiest land borders, and Canadian officials warn they won't sacrifice safety for shorter border waits. Travelers also need to fill out a detailed application on the arriveCAN app before attempting to cross. Tests range from $140 to $300 per individual.
Locally, Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26) has urged the government of Canada to drop its COVID-19 testing requirements for fully vaccinated travelers crossing the northern border.
In Canada, Perrin Beatty, president and CEO of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, joined members of the travel and tourism industry at a press conference Thursday to call on the federal government to remove “unnecessary and non-science-based” obstacles to international travel for families, according to a report from Laura Osman of the Canadian Press.
“The critical consideration here is that people be doubly vaccinated,” said Beatty, who served as federal health minister under former prime minister Brian Mulroney from 1989 to 1991.
“If somebody coming into Canada can demonstrate that they’ve been doubly vaccinated, then they meet the criteria for being low risk in Canada.”
The latest figures from the Public Health Agency of Canada show that of all COVID-19 tests completed at the border on vaccinated travelers between Aug. 9 and Oct. 21, only 0.18% were positive, according to the report.
For unvaccinated and partially vaccinated travelers, 0.91% were positive, Osman reported.
Last week, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said test requirements at the border are “very much a live issue,” but that she still believes pre-departure tests are an important layer of protection to prevent COVID-19 cases being imported to Canada.
“For now, we haven’t shifted that policy, but we’re reviewing that on an ongoing basis,” Tam said Oct. 29. “Especially during a period of time when Canada is still, in many areas, battling the fourth wave.”
When Canadians are allowed to cross into the U.S. at land borders starting next week they will not be required to produce a negative COVID-19 test. Visitors crossing for non-essential purposes will be required to be vaccinated and prepared to verbally attest to and/or provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination status as outlined on the Centers for Disease Control website.
