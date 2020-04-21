The Salvation Army of Niagara Falls is partnering with Niagara Falls Peacemakers in an effort to more efficiently meet the growing needs of individuals and families physically and economically impacted by the effects of COVID-19. Forced to adapt to very fluid health restrictions, The Army has been holding drive-through and physically distant perishable food giveaways at its location as well as making food deliveries to those who are unable to leave their homes due to health or transportation restrictions.
“As week three of food deliveries finished up, we began to realize this level of work wasn’t sustainable for such a small team, said Major Steve Carroll, co-commanding officer of the Salvation Army of Niagara Falls. “We reached out to our advisory board for assistance and Ezra stepped up.”
The Niagara Falls Peacemakers will assist The Salvation Army by making food deliveries to six households a day, five days a week. The delivery routes can take between 45 minutes and 2 hours depending on where the needs are throughout the greater Niagara Falls area. This will free up The Salvation Army to expand its food services in outlying portions of The Army’s service areas.
Ezra Scott Jr. is the organizer of Niagara Falls Peacemakers, a group of concerned citizens who work together to bring peace through engagement, outreach and prayer vigils for victims of violence. Due to the coronavirus, many of the Peacemaker’s regular activities have been curtailed so the group has been looking for a safe way to continue to serve its community.
“During a time like this with so much uncertainty, The Niagara Falls Peacemakers are thrilled to connect with another great organization that is just as passionate about serving our local community”, remarked Scott.
The process for receiving food assistance from the Salvation Army has not changed. Those within The Army’s service area, (Niagara Falls, Town of Niagara, Lewiston, Youngstown) can call the Buffalo Avenue office at 283-7697 and make a same-day appointment. People are strongly encouraged to pick up their food package unless there is a real hardship.
