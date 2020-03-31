While much of the world as we knew it before COVID-19 has ground to a halt, one local organization is busy distributing food and expecting more calls for help in the weeks ahead.
Major Steve Carroll, commander of the Niagara Falls Salvation Army on Buffalo Avenue, said requests for support through the organization’s food pantry are as high as ever.
In recent days, the food pantry’s capacity has tripled. The Salvation Army is now providing food to more than 20 families per day, with Carroll making more “food runs” to individuals who are either unable or uncertain about leaving their homes amid the COVID-19 crisis.
“We’re providing food non-stop,” Carroll said.
In addition, the Salvation Army, located at 7018 Buffalo Ave., is still offering its weekly food distribution program each Thursday. Participants are no longer allowed to actually visit the pantry inside the building. To promote adequate social distancing, the food is being distributed in the organization’s parking lot.
“We’re doing all of the same things, we just have to adjust based on the restrictions and the right protocols to make sure everybody stays safe,” Carroll said.
The Salvation Army is now getting some help from a major retail chain.
Walmart has announced a new program called “Registry for Good,” which allows people to donate items directly to the Salvation Army. Participants can support the Army’s response by purchasing specific food items for distribution to those in need, activity kits for local children and things the organization can use to grow its community gardens this year.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals in need of food or other support are encouraged to call 716-283-7697 for more information.
For more information about the program, visit www.walmart.com/registry/registryforgood/829bab63-55d4-4fab-91c7-d1b163ff2ef6/view.
