Salvation Army Red Kettle Drive adapts to challenging times

NORTH TONAWANDA — Unlike past years, many charitable agencies are figuring out alternative ways to collect vital funds. Among them is the Salvation Army, which is changing the way its conducts its annual Red Kettle Drive.
Instead of just asking for money from people in stores, the annual fundraising effort will be taking on a hybrid model, according to the leaders of the Salvation Amy of the Tonawandas.
Along with the usual red kettles in stores, people will also be able to donate money online. Donations can be made at https://easternusa.salvationarmy.org/empire/tonawanda/
For those who can make it to the store, but may be shopping solely with cards, there will be cashless payments such as Apple Pay. Lieutenant Bassey Archibong, one of the new leaders of the Salvation Amy of the Tonawandas, is looking forward to what the fundraiser will be able to accomplish.
“The most important thing right now is the Kettle effort that is coming up in a few weeks,” Archibong said, noting it runs through Dec. 24.
This year, Archibong said he is hoping to raise $145,000 during the Red Kettle drive. Archibong added the pandemic has taken quite the toll on the salvation Army, because they have become a valued community resource for people, more than usual.
Jane Stange, a Salvation Army board member, said the new drive has been looking for volunteers to man the kettles this year and is glad to know the Red Kettle Drive will be able to continue as usual. Some of the other programs this money will help fund are Thanksgiving meals that can be taken to go. While donations have been lower, this year, she has found many places helping out in other ways.
“The money that’s donated is to help replenish and fill our funds to help with the food needs and the donations that are needed throughout the year, because giving has been very low,” Stange said. “A lot of the other funds that come in, like from the United Way has been lowered. It’s always good to get cash to fill-in with things that aren’t donated. We’ve been very fortunate with food donations from all the area stores. And we have many people coming through Monday through Friday for the drive through [food] pantry, if they’re in need of food.”
Instead of having a small amount of food items for people to come and pick up some items, there are about 20 families a day coming by, Stange said.
The Salvation Army has been able to give these families about a month’s worth of food. The backrooms of the Salvation Army are constantly turning over with food and receiving different delivers each day.
Both Lt. Archibong and Stange are hopeful the Red Kettle Drive will be a successful fundraiser in these uncertain times. Given that the Red Kettle drive is the biggest fundraising effort the Salvation Army does each year, not being able to make enough money would mean cutting programs.
