Salvation Army meeting food needs in the Falls

"Debbie" called the Niagara Falls Salvation Army because, in the era of social distancing, she's now struggling to support three households - her own, her mother's and her grandmother's.
With her family members all on limited incomes, "Debbie," whose last name was withheld for privacy reasons, was having difficulty keeping up with all the expenses, travel and time.
Through the organization's drop-off food distribution program, the Salvation Army was able to provide her and her family members with the support they needed during these difficult days.
"We let her know that we’d be by later to drop off the food at each household," said Major Stephen Carroll, commander of the Falls Salvation Army. "You could hear the weight lift off of her as we finished the call."
These are busy days at the local Salvation Army where a caseworker is taking more calls than usual for food assistance.
“Our requests for food have quadrupled," Carroll said.
On the plus side, Carroll said his organization is also receiving donations each morning. This week, the Salvation Army received a generous donation from the local Target store. Other local organizations, including Chill 443, Olive Garden, Panera Bread and Tops Friendly Markets, have donated food. Super Market Liquors provided the organization with 10,000 bags.
The Salvation Army has expanded its food assistance to include Lewiston, Youngstown, Town of Niagara and part of Wheatfield in addition to Niagara Falls. Carroll said more people are reaching out for help for the first time.
"So far, we have been able to match resources with the increase in need but it has been scary at times," Carroll said.
The Salvation Army, located at 7018 Buffalo Ave., will be providing food to needy residents on Thursday morning. All parcels are pre-packed and loaded onto grocery carts then passed out the door to families who load the food and leave the cart. The cart is then sanitized and refilled. Available food for distribution includes perishable items like breads, pastries, milk and eggs as well as prepared foods.
“It’s been difficult to adapt to the constantly changing restrictions but we are here for times like these. We have moved our spiritual programs online and suspended our youth programs, but we continue to find creative ways to engage the young people in our community.” said Major Delia Carroll.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army welcomes donations of food items. To make actual food donations online, people can use the organization's local “Registry for Good” at Walmart by following the link on the army's Facebook Page located at www.facebook.com/salvationarmyofniagara/.
The Niagara Falls Salvation Army is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Individuals in need of food or other support are encouraged to call 716-283-7697 for more information.
