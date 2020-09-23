The unmistakeable sound of the big red kettle will begin sooner this year than in previous ones.
In an effort to offset the ongoing affects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army of Niagara Falls and others across the nation are launching a ‘Rescue Christmas’ campaign to begin holiday fundraising earlier than ever before in its 130-year history.
Not only are Salvation Army sites throughout the United States looking at a more difficult fundraising campaign this November and December, they're also looking at a significant increase in the number of meals that will need to be served to feed those in need.
Based on figures for services the SA has already been providing throughout this global pandemic, the organization says it could serve up to 155 percent more people nationwide in 2020 during the Christmas holiday — either by putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter, helping place gifts under the tree or all of the above.
The Salvation Army served 4.3 million meals last year. This year, the SA has served 5.4 million meals in just the past six months.
SA officials said at the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, consumers carrying less cash and coins and the decline in foot traffic, the Salvation Army could see up to a 50 percent decrease in funds raised nationally through the red kettles.
Major Ivan Rock, state commander for SA Empire State Division, said $3.8 million was raised nationally last year via about 2,000 red kettles.
“We know that this year, the need for financial support is greater than ever before,” Rock said. “We need your help to ensure Christmas is bright for those who need it most. We will continue to redefine what it means to “Do the Most Good” during these unprecedented times and we hope you will join us in ‘Rescuing Christmas’ for our most vulnerable friends and neighbors across the state.”
Among the safe and simple ways you can help:
• Enlist in Love’s Army with a monthly gift of $25 per month
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle
• Donate to the SA Virtual Red Kettle at http://salarmy.us/empredkettle
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army,” then specifying the amount
• Donate gifts in bulk
• Adopt additional Angels through The Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program
Every donation provides help and hope to those in need, and all gifts stay within the community in which they are given.
The Empire State Division of the Salvation Army covers 48 counties in upstate New York and one city in Pennsylvania, Sayre.
The annual Red Kettle Campaign normally runs in November and December, helping 49 community centers and 166 volunteer driven service units in the division, with funding that remains in each community to help those in need.
For more information go to: empire.salvationarmy.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.