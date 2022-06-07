Salvation Army blessed with new shed

The Niagara Falls Salvation Army has a new, secure location for its replacement snowblower following a theft in February. Now the garden shed from which it was pilfered has been replaced.
Community Major Stephen Carroll said neighbors and community members had been chipping in toward the $6,000 cost of a new shed. He updated Niagara Falls Councilman Kenny Tompkins who offered to contact Niagara Falls Redevelopment and ask for a donation.
“I called and (Roger Trevino of NFR) said ‘How much do you need?’ “ Tompkins said. “He said, ‘Let me check’. Then he called back and gave us all we needed.”
The brand-new shed was built in the Southern Tier and delivered to the Buffalo Avenue site last week.
“We went out of our way to make it sturdy and secure as opposed to pretty,” Carroll said.
The snowblower was replaced shortly after the theft by Chris Lavigueur of Pathfinder Technology Solutions which was upgrading audiovisual equipment on site at the time of the theft and also added in new video surveillance equipment.
Barbecues are back
Monday night neighborhood barbecues will begin on the rear lot at Buffalo Avenue and 71st Street on June 27.
Sponsors have been lined up for the first six barbecues. Four more are being sought.
Anyone interested in sponsoring a weekly barbecue or otherwise supporting the Salvation Army is welcome to stop by or call Carroll at (716)-283-7697.
