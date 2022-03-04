It was the overnight on Feb. 17 when thieves broke into the Salvation Army garden shed and stole a snowblower.
The shed where it was stored was old and a bit flimsy. Thieves were seen on security cam video busting open the shed and loading the 8-year-old snowblower into a truck. a heartless theft from a church and charity.
A spokesperson for the Niagara Falls Police Department said they could offer no update this week.
Major Steven Carroll has turned the other cheek thanks to some kind benefactors like Chris Lavigueur of Pathfinder Technology Solutions.
Crews from Pathfinder were upgrading some of the audiovisual equipment at the church around the time the theft happened.
Lavigueur said he talked to his business partner, Dustin Huffman and Carroll and decided it was time to act.
“I said ‘you know what, you’ve had a couple rough weeks,’ ” Lavigueur said. “I’d like to donate a security system, and installation. Then I talked to my partner and we decided to buy them a snowblower as well.”
Lavigueur grew up on LaSalle and still lives there. He said Pathfinder, which specializes in IT, phones and security is about six years old and still growing.
“We treat our employees like family,” he said.
Carroll said the stolen snowblower had been purchased about eight years ago (before he was called here) and had replaced the last one to be stolen.
“Next time, we will have better images and a clearer picture of the license plate,” Carroll said.
What he is really focused on is replacing the shed with a larger, more secure, stick-built structure. So far he’s had about $3,000 donated. He estimates it will cost about $6,000.
“I am concerned about the shed because that is ground zero for summer events,” he said.
As the weather warms, the facility has a big community garden filled with raised beds, fruit trees and vegetables.
Out front is a free vegetable stand. While some people, like a passing bicyclist might stop and eat a tomato, others drop vegetables to share.
“It gets a little bigger every year,” Carroll said. “We are different from the LaSalle Vineyard across the street but we are very fond of them and they support us.”
Plans for free community barbecues this summer are still being finalized. They were on Monday last summer.
Anyone interested in donating for the new shed can do so by contacting Carroll at (716)-283-7697. There is also a facebook donation site. About $3,000 has been raised so far but more is needed.
