Falls City Council members received unexpectedly good financial news Wednesday night.
Following reports by state and county officials a week earlier, City Controller Daniel Morello told the council that revenue receipts from the city's share of sales tax collections remain on an upswing in 2021.
Morello said unaudited financial reports, which could be subject to change, show that the city has taken in more than $6.4 million in sales tax revenues from January through the end of July. That figure represents a 22% increase in collections form the same period in 2020 and a 19% increase from 2019.
"Hopefully, this trend continues," Morello said. "If it does, we could end 2021 $2 million over our budgeted (sales tax) revenue."
In July alone, the city collected $951,586 in general sales taxes compared to collections of $767,588 in July 2020 and $806539 in July 2019. Morello said he believed that largest driver in the increased sales tax collections was coming from internet sales.
Niagara County Manager Rick Updegrove said collections on internet sales have been the most important factor in sales tax growth for the last year.
“First it’s the internet, then it’s auto sales,” he said. “Third would be building materials and supplies and then general merchandise, especially at the super centers like Sam’s Club and Walmart.”
The city's other prime revenue streams have also shown generally positive growth, So-called HRU (hotel, restaurant and utilty) sales tax collections from January to the end of July totaled just over $4.08 million. That's a 13% increase over 2020 collections, but down slightly from 2019 HRU revenue.
Morello said if HRU collections remained strong through the end of the year, the city could find itself "a couple hundred thousand (dollars) over it's budget projections.
Parking operations revenue also continued to show a rebound from 2020's pandemic depressed numbers. From January through July, the city took in $1.3 million from parking meters, surface lots and parking ramps. At the same time in 2020, the city had taken-in less than $400,000.
Still, parking operations revenue is down from 2019 levels.
The city's Tourism Fund is also benefiting from increased revenues generated by the county occupancy tax. The 6% tax has netted $1.5 million so far this year. That compares to just $474,581 collected in the same period of 2020.
