Encouraging sales tax collections for the first quarter of 2021 in Niagara County have now been followed up by growth that shows a post-pandemic recovery may be gathering steam.
A review of the county share of sales tax revenue for April showed $6 million collected, a 62% increase over the $3.7 million collected in April 2020. The news was greeted enthusiastically by County Manager Rick Updegrove.
"It's great news," he said."But we anticipated a significant increase. Last April was horrendous, there was a lot of uncertainty and fear."
Sales tax collections began to plummet in March 2020 as the pandemic exploded, businesses shutdown and consumers stayed home under lockdown orders. Collections in April and May 2020 were particularly grim.
But as legislation requiring the payment of local sales taxes on internet purchases kicked in and homebound consumers turned to the web to shop, collections rebounded enough that Niagara County and Niagara Falls were able to just barely meet their 2020 budget projections.
Updegrove said 2021 is shaping up much better.
"We're optimistic we will meet or exceed our (sales tax revenue) budget numbers for 2021," he said. "And this a very good number."
For the first four months of 2021, county sales tax collections are collectively up around 12%. Updegrove said a re-opening of the Canadian border would also provide a big boost for local governments.
"When the Canadian border opens the (sales tax) numbers will grow again," the county manager said. "I want to remind our federal officials of the importance of the reopening of the Canadian border to our retail businesses."
Statewide, local government sales tax collections grew dramatically in April.
State Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli announced last week that collections were up by 45.7% over the April 2020. Collections totaled $1.5 billion, up $464 million from last year.
“The strong collections in April show that the economy is gaining steam, thanks in part to federal aid, more lifts in restrictions and a climb in the vaccination rates,” DiNapoli said. “However, local governments must monitor changing economic conditions and continue to be vigilant when it comes to their finances.”
Updegrove also warned county officials were carefully monitoring collections.
But DiNapoli noted that collections were "quite strong" when comparing April 2021 to April 2019 (before the pandemic), showing an increase of 10.2% .
All counties except, Oswego County, saw their year-over-year collections for April grow by a wide margin, ranging from 28.2% in Schuyler County to 131% in Schenectady County. New York City’s collections totaled $657 million, an increase of 39.6% or $186 million.
