NORTH TONAWANDA — A recent bid to boost the salaries of several of the city’s elected officials concluded this week without a vote on the measure by members of the common council.
A resolution that would have authorized 2% pay hikes starting next year for the mayor, the clerk-treasurer and city lawmakers failed to receive a motion for consideration during Tuesday night’s Common Council meeting.
As a result, the pay raises, which would have been the first for the mayor and council members in 20 years and the first for the clerk-treasurer in 14 years, never came to the floor for a vote by the council. While it could be revisited again, the proposal would need to be considered before the end of the month as the city charter requires any such salary increases to be approved by a majority council vote before May 1.
Before Tuesday’s vote, the city’s current Clerk-Treasurer Donna Braun, who helped research and prepare the proposed wage package, argued that the new salary schedule was not unreasonable given the type of work involved in the positions and the amount of time that has passed since the last pay increases for those positions.
She also noted that while similar measures have been discussed in the past, they bogged down due to a variety of reasons, including concerns about potential budget impacts or the reaction of voters in election years.
Braun is herself up for reelection this year along with four of the five sitting common council members.
“There’s many excuses for it not to go through, but I feel this is the right time,” Braun, a Republican, said.
Had the raises been approved, they would not have gone into effect until Jan. 1, 2024, following the 2023 election where Braun and four of the five council seats are up for grabs. It would have been the first increase in pay for the mayor and common council members since 2003 and the first for the city’s clerk/treasurer position since 2009.
The mayor would have received the largest hike in pay, an increase of $18,000 from this year’s salary of $50,000 to $68,000.
The other salary increases that were part of the failed proposal included:
• City clerk, $27,000 to $33,500;
• City treasurer, $27,000 to $33,500;
• Council members, $8,000 to $11,000 and
• Council president, $8,500 to $11,500.
The resolution indicated that the proposed salary increases would have had a total impact on the 2024 city budget of $46,000.
Democratic Mayor Austin Tylec, who supported the pay increase package as proposed, said the salary figures were crafted after thorough research, including a review of salaries already being paid to people holding similar jobs in other communities the size of North Tonawanda. He called the proposal “a very conservative one in comparison to other municipalities.”
While the salary for the clerk-treasurer post was increased in 2009, Tylec noted that the move was made at a time when city officials decided to combine what were previously separate positions — clerk and treasurer — into one job that he said makes for a “very busy” office.
“Clerks around county are making more, just for being the clerk,” he said.
He also noted that both he and Braun do not receive any compensation for items like mileage or meals and, by virtue of their positions, do not qualify for overtime.
“We are, if you consider it like a company, the CEO and CFO of a company. We are some of the lowest-paid positions full-time in the city out of 300-plus employees,” he said.
Only one resident addressed the issue during the public speaking portion of Tuesday’s meeting.
River Road resident Carl Bauer said that while he was not a fan of giving away money or wasting money, he did not think it was out of line to properly compensate city officials for the work they do. He commending city officials for coming up with a salary plan that he thought represented a “step in the right direction.”
“I offer my congratulations for getting it sorted out,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.