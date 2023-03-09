The cost of revamping Sal Maglie Stadium is on the rise again, this time at a cost of more than $200,000.
Niagara Falls city lawmakers this week approved a recommendation from Mayor Robert Restaino's administration for a change order that will increase the cost of renovating the stadium at Hyde Park from $1.487 million to $1.67 million.
According to a resolution approved by the council, the added cost of $187,400 covers fabric and support structures for new stadium fencing ($106,400), repair of existing electrical failures ($30,000) and ancillary earth work ($48,300). Funding for the additional tasks, which will be paid to the project's contractor, Louis Del Prince & Sons, Inc., will be drawn from the city's federal American Rescue Plan funds which were awarded to the Falls and other communities in support of post-COVID-pandemic improvement projects.
The latest change order is the second approved by city lawmakers since the project started.
In January, the council approved an initial change order for $37,707, increasing the total project cost from $1.45 million to $1.487 million. That change order covered increased cost for “exploratory excavations” and the “discovery of underground features" at the start of the project. According to the resolution, the contractor had to perform additional tasks and and reroute proposed drainage piping.
In addition to replacing the grass field with artificial turf, the makeover project at Sal Maglie Stadium will include a new backstop, fencing, foul poles, scoreboard, flag pole, bullpens, a batting cage, concrete walks, paved access drive and a stormwater management system.
