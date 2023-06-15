LOCKPORT — Investigators are still searching for answers as to what caused the boat used by Lockport Cave & Under Ground Boat Ride to capsize on Monday morning.
While the investigation by local, county and state crews are still ongoing, precautions taken by the attraction’s operators to ensure the safety of passengers on the boat is still unknown. Many questions are also being raised as to who is responsible for overseeing and regulating of companies like the Lockport Cave.
Lockport city officials said they are not responsible for inspecting or registering the vessel and are unsure who would be.
William Kelley of U.S. Coast Guard in the Buffalo Sector said that they are not responsible for regulating or inspecting the vessel since the cave’s old hydraulic raceway is not located in federally navigable waters.
A statement from the governor’s office obtained by WKBW said that there are no state agencies who register or inspect vessels in a place like the Lockport Cave.
Questions about previous incidents at the attraction surfaced following reports of an incident that occurred in 2015 when clients and staff of the former Baker Victory Services ended up in the water when their boat also flipped.
There was uncertainty as to whether the incident had been reported, but Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said in an update at the Wednesday Lockport Common Council meeting that an incident report was filed by the New York State Thruway Authority, who had jurisdiction over the Erie Canal at that time. The New York Power Authority currently has that jurisdiction.
Abbott said the reason the city did not immediately know about the incident was because it was filed as an incident report, while the city had previously been looking for it under case reports.
“I was looking for (a report in) cases so I missed it,” Abbott said. “We did have an event and are reaching out to anybody who was involved in that. We’ve already made contact with several people. That is going to be added to this investigation as well.”
Additionally, New York State Electric and Gas removed the electrical meter from the attraction after an inspection by the City of Lockport on Tuesday.
Building Inspector Jason Dool said police contacted him yesterday during their investigation in the cave over concerns that electricity had been improperly installed.
He said he observed several misplaced wires and a conduit underwater in the cave, but said he was unsure if water was normally in that part of the cave where the conduit was found.
Dool confirmed that they have contacted the attraction’s owners and they intend to fix the electrical issues.
Attraction co-owner, Clancy Burkwit could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
