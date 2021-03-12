The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) Traffic Group has completed a safety evaluation and will be making safety improvements to the intersection of Lewiston Road (Route 77) and Griswold Street in the Town of Royalton.
The intersection has been the site of numerous accidents, including a serious accident with fatalities this past November.
Improvements expected in the next 30 days include upgrading “stop” and “stop ahead” signs on Griswold Street and adding reflective stripes to sign posts. Intersection warning signs will be upgraded on Lewiston Road and sign posts will also have reflective stripes added.
Another significant change will be adding flashing beacons to the intersection. DOT needs to design and contract for this part, adding it onto an upcoming project bid. It should be completed next year.
“I appreciate the immediate steps DOT is taking by highlighting the stop signs and intersection warnings, as incoming traffic’s failure to stop at Griswold is a significant source of the problem,” Niagara County Legislator Mike Hill said. “The flashing beacons will also be key to making the intersection much safer.”
