Questionable and potentially dangerous conduct by a few of its guests forced Heart, Love & Soul — the non-profit hunger relief and social services agency in the north end of Niagara Falls — to do something that hasn’t been done there in years.
The Ontario Avenue building, which for four decades has served as a refuge for unsheltered individuals and residents in need, closed its doors to the public for three straight days, including Monday.
Executive Director Mark Baetzhold made the decision to temporarily shut down late last week following what he described as an “escalation of conflicts” among guests who, more and more these days, are displaying what he called “short fuses.”
Baetzhold said two of the “conflicts” involved heightened concerns about staff being assaulted by guests. In another incident, Baetzhold said a guest threw coffee at a Heart, Love & Soul employee.
The incidents followed a couple of recent altercations outside the building on what should have been a joyous occasion — a celebration honoring Heart, Love & Soul’s 40 years of service in the city.
“I’m not quite sure what’s causing it, but it’s really come to a head over the last two weeks,” Baetzhold said.
In light of the incidents involving his employees, Baetzhold said he decided to close the building to visitors on Saturday and Sunday. It remained closed Monday to continue development of a plan for adjusting operations and safety protocols, and to allow staff some time for what Baetzhold described as “self care.”
The shelter is scheduled to reopen to the public today. Baetzhold said adjustments will be made internally to make sure Heart, Love & Soul is safe while still welcoming.
“It’s just been a situation of heightened tension,” Baetzhold said. “In today’s day and age, I think we just can’t take safety and security for granted, so we need to figure out how to better operate given the environment we’re operating in.”
That environment is, from Heart, Love & Soul’s perspective, one in which there’s increased demand for food and services from more people who are dealing with complex issues.
In February 2021, Heart, Love & Soul announced the opening of Daybreak, a program providing people in need with case management services, health care, links to housing programs and space where they can take a shower or do laundry.
In a letter to the editor, published on the opinion page of today’s Niagara Gazette, Baetzhold outlined how demand for Daybreak services has increased while assistance from the state has not.
From 2021 to 2022, Heart, Love & Soul saw a more than 40% increase in the number of meals served. Between Jan. 1 and May 31 this year, demand for meals increased by about 30% compared to the same time period in 2022.
Baetzhold noted that the state denied a request from Heart, Love & Soul for a $75,000 increase in its primary food grant, deciding instead to provide the organization with the same award for the next five years that it has received for the past five years.
Funding is only part of the issue, according to Baetzhold. He notes that Niagara Falls as a whole is dealing with persistent problems related to poverty, mental health and substance disorders, homelessness and a general lack of affordable housing options.
“All of those things we’re seeing more than we’ve seen before and, at the same time, we’re really getting slammed with people in need for food,” he said.
Baetzhold said he’s grateful for support from the city, which he noted has continued to help through allocations of federal Community Development Block Grant funds and emergency services grants.
He decided to publicly discuss recent events at Heart, Love & Soul in the hope of reminding public officials, residents and local business owners that serious concerns exist at the ground level, especially among those most in need in Niagara Falls.
Baetzhold said he’s hopeful the seriousness of the situation at Heart, Love & Soul will trigger increased dialogue among those in positions to help.
“We all have a part and we all have to look at what we can do,” he said. “We’ve got to put the people at the bottom in front of those discussions, I think.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.