Friday surveillance sampling conducted by the Niagara County Department of Health at Olcott Beach has determined that the water is suitable for swimming.
Unsatisfactory bacteria content had closed the beach to swimming on Thursday.
The Niagara County Department of Health will continue to monitor water quality closely and will immediately notify the public of any problems associated with water quality.
Additional information is posted on the Niagara County Department of Health website at http://www.niagaracounty.com/health/Resources/Beach-Report.
