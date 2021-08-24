The Niagara Falls Peacemakers are looking for volunteers for the fall to help with the “Safe Passage” program at Gaskill and Hyde Park Elementary schools.
The organization’s founder, Ezra Scott, said the program started two years ago has met with such success, the district has asked him to add 20 more volunteers.
Volunteers are stationed near the schools and in the surrounding blocks.
“I have been there a few times,” Scott said. “A parent was there and was aware but by me being there it was an extra set of eyes.”
For Scott, as much as the tangible presence makes a difference, so does a smiling, friendly face.
“Some of these things are unmeasurable,” he said. “You can’t measure the impact of a fight that did not happen.”
Scott said another benefit of the program came when Peacemakers became aware younger students were being bullied into stealing from 7-Eleven.
“We are looking forward to building a stronger team,” Scott said. “The school district has been very supportive.”
Volunteers will receive a small stipend as part of the program.
More information is available by calling 579-4126 or emailing nfpeacemakers@gmail.com.
