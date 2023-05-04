Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center has announced the donation of 270 new televisions from Western New York philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore. The upgraded televisions will be installed throughout the Memorial Medical Center campus, including patient hospital rooms, resident rooms at the Schoellkopf Nursing Home and common areas to enhance the patient experience and benefit their families.
The new televisions range in size from 16-inches to 50-inches and will be equipped with a wellness network for patients and their families to access educational and informative content prior to discharge. The television upgrade project is expected to be completed by summer 2023, and is estimated to cost $200,000.
“We are delighted to receive this generous gift from Russell Salvatore,” said Joseph A. Ruffolo, CEO and president of Memorial. “At NFMMC, we put our patients at the center of everything we do, and this donation will greatly enhance their experience and provide educational resources for their families. We are deeply grateful for Russell’s ongoing support and his dedication to improve healthcare in our community.”
This is not Salvatore’s first contribution to Memorial. In 2019, the longtime owner of Salvatore’s Italian Gardens and Russell’s Steaks, Chops & More, contributed to the construction of the Russell J. Salvatore Welcome Center, a newly renovated 1,500-square-foot upper lobby and visitor check-in area. Salvatore’s philanthropy extends beyond healthcare, as he has also supported higher education projects, including the Russell J. Salvatore Dining Commons at Niagara University.
Salvatore’s dedication to serving the community was recognized at Memorial’s 2022 Premier annual black-tie fundraiser, where he received the Nancy Gara Spirit Award. His contributions have gifted millions of dollars to area hospitals and have significantly impacted the patient experience and care.
