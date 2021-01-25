Kin Loch Farmstead was opened by the Plante family in July of 2019, a year after they relocated from New York City to the Town of Cambria. The crop they are most invested in is lavender, which is picked by paying customers for a few weeks during the summer.
The Plante’s envisioned a life away from the fast paced city streets and one where they could show their children the importance of nature, as well as hard work.
But when the economic effects of COVID-19 hit the shops, restaurants, businesses and manufacturers of Niagara County, it didn’t spare what has been long been one of its center attractions – it’s natural and rural character.
For people like Alexandria Plante, the year has been a loss financially, but a triumph in learning how to do what farmers have always done – diversify their revenue. She talked about what she’s learned from COVID-19 and what that means for her stewardship of the land.
“It’s stressful as a business owner, because you’re liable and you can get fined and – even if people come into your establishment and they’re not following the rules – you as a business owner are liable,” she said.
Farms, fields and tourists
People come from around the world to marvel at Niagara Falls, but they don’t just stay in the city, said Anne Basile, an owner of a tourism business and councilwoman in the Town of Wilson. The delights of farming products, animals, crops and structures are a treat for tourists who’ve never seen a real life rural community, she said.
“Rural tourism is the heart of the community. We have all the normal standard tourism sites, but the rural is what the people want to see,” Basile said. “This is like a novelty to them.”
On her tours, Basile shows visitors old barns, grapes and vines followed by wine, nectar and looking at the stars on a cloudless night.
“Niagara County rural communities’ economy are seasonal, and the travel and tourism industry plays a large role in maintaining the vitality of rural Niagara County economic development,” she said.
“All these communities are looking to grow its piece of the seasonal and year round travel that brings visitors into these communities during the slow periods.”
The year of COVID-19
The affects of COVID-19 on rural business has been a mixed bag. While not densely crowded and held mostly outdoors, the pandemic brought restrictions and regulations with it, that every business had to follow, and even outside, people had to be socially distanced.
For Kin Loch’s U-pick season, this meant that each hour of each day was meticulously timed with appointments and tickets. This was a lot of work, but it may be that this system will outlive COVID-19.
“I’ll know how many people are coming," Plante said. "So, I’ll know how many products to have, and keep the flow of traffic even throughout the day."
On the other hand, Basile said that her tours are significantly smaller. To keep her visitors safe and healthy, Basile said her tours abide by the most strict restrictions undertaken by any of the venues she visits.
“For example, Mirage Tours has a maple syrup tour in March,” Basile said. “In order for this tour to be compliant, we took all the restrictions for each of the venues that we will be going to and used the most restrictive item to set the tone for the entire tour.”
'If they grow, they grow'
Like all business, including farms, the monumental effort to produce – on and off season – is simply a given.
Chad and Louise Brachmann, the owners of Sunflowers in Sanborn, a draw for tourists worldwide, also own 2,000 acres from Sanborn to Wilson.
Brachmann said that it was during the off-season that careful planning and decision making needs to be made.
“We take the data that we collected last year and put that toward what we’ll do this year, different seeds we’ll use, what we’re going grow,” he said. “If you want to be a farmer you have to be a mechanic, you have to be an agronomist, you have to be a chemist. You have to wear so many different hats."
As for the 80 acres of Sunflowers in Sanborn, the attraction during the pandemic was its safety, that it was held outdoors and that it really was the only option other than sitting home.
“People just want to get out of the house,” Louise said. “And it was outside. (Plus) We never charge.”
“We didn’t have appointments, but we had everything spread out,” Chad said.
Some of the events held prior to the pandemic included bussing students from SUNY Buffalo State College and the University at Buffalo, as well as opening their land to non-profits like Hospice and Mason’s Mission. The Brachmann's said they took pride in being able to support local charities and bringing something to the community, but it wasn't the easiest thing to do.
"(That first year) We had no clue. We put them in the ground and said, 'If they grow, they grow, and if they don't, they don't,' " Louise said. "We just did it for personal satisfaction – and my God – that field took off! We knew nothing. We were oblivious, and, wow ... phenomenal field."
