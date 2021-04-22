LOCKPORT — State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. reserved decision, following a hearing in Lockport Thursday, on an attempt by local Republican party voters and officials to remove all of the Working Families Party (WFP) candidates for office in Niagara County from this year’s primary and general election ballots.
Kloch indicated he would defer a ruling on the matter so that arguments could take place later today on a group of identical and related lawsuits in State Supreme Court in Onondaga County in central New York. Republican party activists and party leaders have launched lawsuits identical to the one in Niagara County in six other locations across the state.
The lawsuits have been filed in Albany, Onondaga, Monroe, Rensselaer, Saratoga and Schenectady counties. Local defendants in the case said Thursday that they're understanding was that some of those suits have now been consolidated into a single action in the Onondaga County court.
The defendants said they were advised that the Niagara County action could also be combined with the Onondaga County cases.
When lawsuits raising identical issues are filed in multiple different locations, courts will frequently seek to combine the cases rather than have multiple judges issue their own unique rulings on the matters.
Richard Andres, the Niagara County Republican Committee chairman, confirmed when the lawsuit was filed here that it was part of a wider GOP effort. The AlbanyTimes Union has reported that "local Republicans in at least three counties have also tried to co-opt the WFP line — a move they made after other minor party lines they relied on to boost their voting totals in elections were booted from the ballot under new state election thresholds."
“This is sort of a state-wide issue that has popped up,” Andres told the Gazette. “We’re working with a number of other Republican committees across the state, so we didn’t start this, but we hopped in on it.”
The legal action here began with an order to show cause, filed by a group of self-identified “proud Republicans." The 10 individuals allege that the endorsed Working Families Party candidates for North Tonawanda mayor, four North Tonawanda council seats, the Lockport 5th Ward alderperson, three Niagara Falls City Council openings, 10 Niagara County Legislature seats, two Town of Niagara Council seats and a Lewiston Council post, failed to properly authenticate their nominating petitions.
All of the Working Families Party candidates targeted by the show cause order are also the Niagara County Democratic Committee’s endorsed candidates in their respective races.
The Niagara County Democratic Committee has called the legal action an attempt by the county GOP at "voter suppression."
In addition to the named candidates, the legal complaint lists Niagara County Election Commissioners Jennifer Sandonato and Lora Allen and state leaders of the Working Families Party as defendants. It seeks an order to bar the commissioners from placing the Working Families candidates on the ballot in the June primary election and November general election.
Votes on minor party lines can often provide the margin of victory in closely contested elections, so candidates typically seek to run on those lines in addition to those of the major parties.
The complaint alleges that authorization certificates, filed by the Working Families Party as part of each candidate’s required nominating petitions, are “insufficient, false, fraudulent, and invalid” because they do not conform to provisions of New York’s election laws. Specifically, the complaint charges that the candidate authorizations are not “genuine documents” because they were filed electronically with the board of elections.
The legal filing also claims that signatures on the submitted documents were “clipped from other documents and pasted’ into original documents.
“Our belief is that cutting and pasting a signature in a box doesn’t follow the spirit of notarizing (the documents),” Andres said.
Democratic Party County Chairman John Jacoby said the WFP followed rules put in place in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.
"Our country is now in the midst of a deadly pandemic — rules were modified to make the passing of petitions safer for the people collecting signatures and for the people signing the petitions.," Jacoby said. "(Republicans) are not arguing that any of the petitions are faulty in any way. But because they were collected following rules designed to keep everyone safe and in the process signed authorizations using an electronic signature, they want to invalidate the entire process, and along with it the voice of the people."
Jacoby noted that "millions of dollars are exchanged every day using electronic signatures. There is nothing illegal or even unusual about their use."
In its filings in the case, the WFP has argued that a pandemic executive order signed by Governor Andrew Cuomo allows for the electronic filing of the authorization documents and the copying of notary signatures.
“We should not have to be in court right now battling a frivolous lawsuit," Western New York Working Families Party Chair Louisa Pacheco said. "The law is on our side, the law was codified under the executive order to protect all of us including front line workers, health care workers, parents, students, and teachers.”
