The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that beginning at 7 a.m. on Tuesday the Route 93 bridge over branches of Twelve Mile Creek in the Town of Porter will be closed to traffic as the replacement of the bridge gets underway.
Passenger vehicles will be directed to follow a posted detour along Randall, Youngstown, and Ransomville roads. Bicycle traffic will be directed to follow a posted detour along Harris Avenue, New and Ransomville roads. Truck traffic will be directed to follow a truck detour along Routes 425 and 18.
The work is expected to last for approximately two months. All construction activities at this location are weather dependent and subject to change.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
