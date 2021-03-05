The voice of one of Niagara Falls best known and most beloved community activists has been silenced.
Ron Anderluh, 74, passed away late Thursday afternoon after a lengthy illness. Friends said he had battled cancer for a number of years and was admitted to hospice care on Tuesday night.
Anderluh, a life-long resident of the Falls, grew up on 23rd Street, but as an adult moved easily in the company of the Falls' most influential folks. Government and business leaders alike knew him and sought his counsel.
Mayor Robert Restaino said Anderluh had been a long-time friend of his father's and that he had known him "my entire professional life."
"He is one of those personalities that is irreplaceable and will be missed," Restaino said. "I could count on Ron to be an ally and, most especially, a friend."
Yet despite his closeness to the city's shakers and movers, it was in the Niagara Street and Pine Avenue neighborhoods where he seemed most at home. Everyone, from local business owners to moms and dads and children would recognize the lanky and bespectacled Anderluh as he ambled down the street, keeping as he would say "an eye on the community."
Paul Kudela knew Anderluh in his role as a Falls School Board member and a Falls police detective. They crossed paths frequently.
"Ron was an integral part of the Niagara Street community — he was the Niagara Street community," Kudela said. "He always supported us and he supported the children in the community and he will be missed by many."
Just a week before his death, the the Falls School Board honored Anderluh for his volunteer work with the Niagara Street Neighborhood Revitalization Organization, a group that works to "create safe spaces for children in the community." The resolution also highlighted Anderluh's support, in 2007, for the construction of a new elementary school on Niagara Street.
"The Niagara Street School is where it is because of him," School Board Member Russell Petrozzi said.
In 2018, at Petrozzi's urging, the Falls Chamber of Commerce honored Anderluh with its Chairman's Award in recognition of his fundraising work for local charities and other not-for-profits. The award citation dryly noted that it was commemorating the occasion of Anderluh selling his one millionth (fundraising) chicken dinner (ticket).
Falls City Council Chair Kenny Tompkins recalled that Anderluh's fundraising for local causes he believed in was second to none.
"He always had tickets (for fundraisers)," Tompkins said with a chuckle. "He'd come up to you and say, 'You need a ticket? How many tickets you need. Here, here's four tickets.' "
And Tompkins said generations of Falls residents will benefit from Anderluh's tireless work to clean up and revitalize Gill Creek Park.
"Gill Creek Park would not be what it is today without Ron Anderluh," Tompkins said. "And it will never be the same. You'll never find someone with that level of time and that level of passion for the park."
Falls School Board Chairman Vincent "Jimmy" Cancemi said he and Anderluh were friends "for about 50 years." And he knows of no one who has been more impactful in his dealings with government officials.
"Ron Anderluh was a man who took an enduring role in influencing government, without every being a member of a government body."
Much of that influence was the result of his leadership role with both the Pine Avenue and Niagara Street business associations. But it also stemmed from his dogged determination to get government to do the things he felt would make the Falls a better place for the folks who live there.
Anderluh was a relentless promoter of economic development in the city. He opposed the city's two-tier homestead and non-homestead property tax system because he felt it discriminated against the business community.
Even as he lay in a hospice bed on Wednesday night, he asked Petrozzi to attend the Falls City Council meeting to urge the lawmakers to begin "planning" to do away with the two-tier system.
Anderluh was a regular presence at council meetings, never missing one until he became too ill to attend. And he didn't just come to the council meetings to listen.
During the portion of every council meeting reserved for the public to speak, Anderluh would walk to the podium in the center of the chambers and announce his presence.
"Ron Anderluh, 151 Buffalo Ave., Unit 1207, Niagara Falls, New York," he'd say in accordance with the council's rules.
His regular appearances are credited with bringing paid parking to the city's South End tourist district. An advocate for finding new revenue streams for the city, Anderluh repeatedly urged a succession of city administrations to bring parking meters and paid parking lots into the tourist district.
Pre-pandemic, the city's parking revenues saw a large increase as a result of the new lots and meters. Before his death, Anderluh had begun to push for stricter parking enforcement and collections efforts.
Fresh from Niagara University, with a history degree, Anderluh began his career as a stock-boy, then salesman and finally manager of Biers Department store. He was involved in management at both the Rainbow Center and Summit Park malls.
He was an active member the Rotary Club and the Chamber of Commerce and a town of Niagara business group.
Kory Schuler, Niagara USA executive director, said he will never forget Anderluh taking him for a walk through a party at the LaSalle Yacht Club, shortly after he arrived in the Falls.
“Ron was a great guy and he was completely Mr. Niagara Falls,” Schuler explained. “Everybody he met became a friend of his. He really knew everybody.”
And Petrozzi said Anderluh knew everyone because he looked out for everyone.
"He never came here, not once, for something for himself," Petrozzi told the City Council on Wednesday night. "He only wanted to make the city a better place. There will never be anyone like him.”
Anderluh is survived by a nephew and niece.
"Ron was a very humble man, a very giving man and a man who gave a damn," Cancemi said.
